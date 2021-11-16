Olivia Munn Defends Her Relationship With John Mulaney, Blasts Critics Who 'Blame' Her For His Divorce!

Olivia Munn doesn’t owe you any explanation about her relationship with John Mulaney!

The X-Men: Apocalypse star, who is pregnant with her first child with the comedian, spoke out against her critics in a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, claiming the many fans who’ve been speculating about their relationship timeline are just looking to “blame” her for something she had nothing to do with!

Related: John Is Hiring Shark Lawyer To ‘Speed Up’ Divorce

The 41-year-old said:

“It’s definitely not foreign for me to have people speculate incorrectly about things and to have rumors run rampant in one way. They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t.”

Munn went on to use the present tense when describing her and John’s relationship (to subtly address those breakup rumors, we presume), adding:

“There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is.”

For those who aren’t following, Mulaney got heat earlier this year when he went public with Munn days after he announced he was divorcing wife Anna Marie Tendler. Many assumed the funny man had cheated on Tendler with the actress, and those assumptions surged four months later when the Big Mouth star confirmed he and Munn were expecting their first child together.

To make matters even more suspicious, the former SNL writer gave a super sketchy timeline of his and Munn’s romance on a Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance, telling the host:

“I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife. Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

Many felt Mulaney’s account was questionable to say the least, with a source telling Page Six at the time:

“It seems to me that he is going to great lengths to dispute the idea that he cheated.”

Now, Munn wants everyone to know she can certainly clarify the order of events — but she’s not going to!

The Newsroom alum told the Times she doesn’t want to correct fans’ assumptions because it would “feed into a narrative that’s just not true,” she said, adding:

“[People often] ignore really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative. For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me.”

Hmmm… it’s unclear what “really specific public signs and actions” she’s referring to here, but the actress made it clear she felt that staying tight-lipped was the only way she could avoid “being called messy or not telling the truth.”

She went on to say:

“The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all.”

Okay, momma, you do you!

Do U think Munn’s tactic of ignoring these suspicions will make them go away, or does it only make them look more suspicious? Sound off in the comments (below).

[Image via Sheri Determan/Avalon/Joseph Marzullo/WENN]