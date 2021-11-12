Olivia Munn Doesn’t Feel 'Prepared' For Motherhood -- But John Mulaney Is Hiring Shark Lawyer To 'Speed Up' Divorce

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have a lot on their plate!

Their relationship has been a true whirlwind romance, getting together shortly after John was released from rehab — and getting pregnant not long after that. As if that’s not enough, the comedian is still sorting out his divorce from ex Anna Marie Tendler. The couple are reportedly excited about their new chapter together, but we have to imagine it may be a little stressful with all that going on.

Related: Olivia Admits Pregnancy Was Revealed Before She Was ‘Ready To Talk About It’

Asked how she was feeling during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Friday, Olivia responded to guest host Stepen “tWitch” Boss:

“I am hot all the time… but I’m doing pretty good. It’s such a new experience. Things are changing with your body all the time…it’s just a lot. Every day, there’s something new that’s happening. I’m willing to take any and all advice from anyone.”

As for if the momma-to-be feels “prepared” for bringing the little bundle of joy into the world, the actress admitted:

“We get asked that all the time. No, I’m not prepared. A lot comes at me. I don’t really know what to take in. I want advice from people, but there’s a lot of questions about ‘what’s your birth plan?’ … My birth plan is to follow what the doctor thinks.”

Sounds like a reasonable plan to us! But according to the 41-year-old, she’s also fielding advice on onesies, rocking chairs, and something called a “snoo.” So yeah, sounds pretty overwhelming.

Meanwhile, her BF is apparently trying to get his affairs in order before Baby Mulaney arrives on the scene. An insider dished to Page Six:

“John wants to speed things up and get the divorce done. He’s becoming a father, so he switched to a new law firm with a reputation of being tough and efficient.”

Trying to “speed things up” so he can be divorced by the time the baby arrives? Or… is he hoping to be MARRIED in time? Could Mulaney be planning to “make an honest woman of” Olivia before their baby is born?? Is that the real reason the actress doesn’t feel “prepared” yet? Because she wants to be married to her baby daddy? Hmm…

That “tough and efficient” firm is Teitler & Teitler, which is “well-known for representing powerful Goldman Sachs execs and being involved in complex, big-money matrimonial battles,” per Page Six. Previous clients include Matt Lauer’s ex-wife, Annette Roque (who filed for divorce in 2018 after news broke of his sexual assault allegations).

Related: John Explained Why He DIDN’T Want Kids With Ex-Wife Anna Marie…

We’re not sure how contentious this split is behind the scenes, but we can’t help raise our eyebrows at the Saturday Night Live alum hiring a shark to go after his relatively unknown ex. However, Page Six reported that the artist has her own high-powered lawyer on the case: Eleanor Alter, who previously represented celebs like Madonna, Robert De Niro, John Lennon, and Mia Farrow (in her custody battle with Woody Allen).

It will be interesting to see how everything plays out with John and Anna Marie — and with Olivia and the baby. Hopefully, these matters can be settled as peacefully as possible for the new little one coming into the picture!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/FayesVision/WENN]