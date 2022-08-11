Olivia Wilde Scores Big Win In Nasty Custody Battle With Jason Sudeikis!

Well, Olivia Wilde must be jumping for joy right now. Jason Sudeikis‘ custody petition against her was dismissed!

As Perezcious readers may recall, the 46-year-old filmmaker was on stage at CinemaCon in April talking about her film Don’t Worry Darling in front of thousands of people when a server interrupted her speech and handed her a manila envelope. While she initially believed it to be a script from an aspiring writer, she very quickly realized it was custody papers from Jason. She was humiliated.

Apparently, her ex filed the petition fearing he would lose his “parental access” to their two children, Daisy and Otis, since Olivia shared that she wanted to move to London to be closer to her beau, Harry Styles, next year. At this time, they currently alternate one-week periods in New York, Los Angeles, or London. Despite Olivia and Jason agreeing to send them to school in Los Angeles this year while he worked on the final season of Ted Lasso in London, the Booksmart director said in new filings that he later changed his mind and requested for Daisy and Otis to reside in Brooklyn with him instead:

“Recently, however, Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working, and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off. When I did not agree, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers.”

This dispute then caused Jason’s “outrageous legal tactic,” which she claims was an attempt to “embarrass” and “threaten” her by delivering these docs in the middle of her big night. She ultimately decided to push back against his request, explaining:

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible. The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

For his part, Jason insists that their home in New York has always been the family’s main place of residence. He also swears he never meant to humiliate Olivia — and had no idea the papers would be served in such a way when he decided to take legal action. He stated:

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

A giant mess!

Nevertheless, it looks like Olivia is having the last laugh! According to court docs obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, the judge sided with the director, determining that New York was not the kids’ home and therefore dismissing Jason’s petition. The legal filing, which was signed on August 5 by Court Attorney-Referee Danielle M. Rodriguez, revealed:

“Judge Powell and this Referee agreed that New York was not the home state of the subject children; but rather California was the children’s home state. Therefore, for the reasons stated on the record on July 15, 2022, respondent’s motion to dismiss the custody petitions filed on October 21, 2021 is granted as this court finds that New York does not have jurisdiction to hear the custody petitions as New York is not the home state of the subject children.”

As a result, their ongoing (and increasingly nasty) custody case will most likely proceed in California.

The legal fight over where Otis and Daisy will live isn’t over yet! So here’s hoping Jason and Olivia can come to an agreement for the sake of their kiddos!

