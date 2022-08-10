Olivia Wilde Details 'Aggressive' Way Jason Sudeikis Served Her Custody Papers: He 'Intended To Threaten Me'

We’re sorry to say Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ custody battle has turned nasty ever since the Ted Lasso star served his ex papers in the most humiliating way possible!!

As Perezcious readers know, in April, the director was discussing her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, in front of thousands of industry professionals at CinemaCon when a process server interrupted her and handed over a manila envelope. It was later revealed they were custody papers. The mortifying moment not only ruined the actress’ big night, but lit a massive spotlight on the family’s drama!

You can relive the shocking moment (below)!

Yeesh! So uncomfortable!

Unfortunately, the controversial action has now ignited even more fire between the exes! And things are getting MESSY as Olivia fights back!

In new court filings obtained by DailyMail.com on Wednesday, it was revealed that the former couple’s once amicable co-parenting situation has turned complicated. They are now battling it out over the permanent residence for their children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. Buckle up, there’s a lot to unpack here!

For starters, the court docs revealed Jason filed a custody petition out of fear that he would lose “parental access” to his children after his ex expressed plans to move to London to be closer to her boyfriend, Harry Styles, next year. Currently, the co-parents split time with their kids, alternating one-week periods in either New York, Los Angeles, or London — cities they have worked and lived in over the years.

In April, those plans suddenly hit a roadblock after a disagreement about where they would raise Otis and Daisy. In legal docs, Olivia explained she and Jason had initially agreed to send their kids to school in LA for the upcoming school year since Jason was set to finish wrapping the final season of his Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso (which was filmed in London), in July. But now the 46-year-old had supposedly changed his mind, she wrote:

“Recently, however, Jason decided that he wanted to go to New York for the next year while he is not working, and wanted the children to be with him there during this time off.”

He then allegedly filed the paperwork when she wouldn’t agree to his plans, she added:

“When I did not agree, since the children have not lived in New York for several years, Jason filed these papers.”

She went on to argue that, while born in NY, the kids had spent most of the last four years in LA or London. They even attended schools in both locations.

Their inability to see eye-to-eye on the matter ultimately led to Jason’s “aggressive” and “outrageous legal tactics,” she argued, going so far as to claim he was trying to “embarrass” and “threaten” her by delivering the docs “mid-speech.” She has since taken her own legal action, stating:

“Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.”

The Booksmart alum furthered:

“The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

But the We’re The Millers star is NOT backing down! In his court filing, he insisted living in New York was a reasonable request since their children were born there and the couple was largely based in the city during their relationship from 2011 to 2020. In 2014, the couple purchased a $6.5 million home where they lived sporadically until 2019 when a mold issue made the place uninhabitable. During that time, they also lived in LA for work, but Jason claims Brooklyn was always considered their main family residence.

In his declaration to the court, he explained that while the family had been living in London since December 2021, he always intended to return to his “permanent home” in Brooklyn when Ted Lasso concluded. He hoped his ex would return so they could continue with their weekly custody arrangement.

After a disheartening conversation with Olivia in April, he now believes those plans are “unlikely to occur” — and fears he could lose out on pivotal parenting time with his children!

While he was “reluctant” to serve Wilde because he continues “to care deeply for her,” he felt he had no other option after she “insisted upon” living with her kids in Los Angeles and asked him to join them. She also disclosed her plans to move to London in 2023, thus putting more distance between them, he stated:

“First, Olivia said that if I didn’t reside full-time in Los Angeles, she would allow me to spend time with Otis and Daisy on weekends and during vacation periods – thus depriving me of my right to parent the children during important periods of their lives.”

He continued:

“Second, Olivia said that she intended to relocate with the children to London following the close of the school year in 2023.”

After these remarks were made, he became “fearful” she would “take Otis and Daisy” from him, causing him to seek immediate action by asking his attorney to serve the summons and petition while knowing she was leaving LA the next morning. But here’s where he claims Olivia is wrong about his so-called “aggressive” tactics. Jason insists he had no intention to humiliate her OR make the matter public!

In fact, the comedian argued he asked the papers to be served in a “benign manner” and requested the sitch go down at Heathrow Airport in the UK. He also specifically instructed that the legal matter didn’t take place at the One Direction alum’s house (where she has been living while across the pond), writing:

“I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner because Otis and Daisy might be present. I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present.”

So, why did the hand-off go down so publicly then? He claims logistical mishaps got in the way causing the papers to be served days after it was initially planned — and he didn’t know about the incident until it made headlines. Trying to prove he wasn’t being intentionally cruel, he expressed how “deeply upset” he was about the incident at CinemaCon, adding:

“[I] feel great distress at the manner in which service was made.”

According to him, the server tracked Olivia down thanks to a tweet that speculated her appearance at the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon. Once in Las Vegas, the server tried to serve her the papers at her hotel, but failed, ultimately leading to the public display:

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

It may have been an accident, but it doesn’t negate Olivia’s feelings! Still, we’re sad to see things have become so contentious! Here’s to hoping the co-parents can figure this mess out soon so the children can get off to a stable and successful school year. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Jason was trying to threaten Olivia? Let us know (below)!

