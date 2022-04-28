Holy S**t! Olivia Wilde Got Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis ON STAGE At Cinemacon!

Are things are about to get messy between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis?!

During an appearance at Warner Bros. CinemaCon at The Colosseum on Tuesday, the 38-year-old director had been in the middle of presenting her upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, when she was suddenly interrupted by someone who came up from the front row and slid a manila envelope across the stage. She asked at the time:

“This is for me?”

Related: Kanye West Raps That His ‘Family Is Danger’ Because ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ In New Pusha T Song



Olivia then picked up the envelope, marked personal and confidential, and opened it before calmly carrying on like nothing strange had just happened. People soon swarmed social media, wondering what was inside the envelope. And while it was initially believed to be an unsolicited script, that turned out to not be the case!

According to Deadline, the mysterious envelope actually contained custody papers from her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Jason! That’s right. He served her custody papers on stage in the middle of her big moment at CinemaCon in front of 4,100 industry insiders… Damn, Jason!

Not only was this a major security mishap for the event, who told the outlet they had no clue how the person got inside or who they were, but it was a brutal move on the Ted Lasso star’s part! However, a source close Jason claimed to TMZ that he actually had no idea this was about to go down at CinemaCon, explaining:

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis. Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Jeez, talk about having the worst timing!

As you most likely know, Olivia and Jason, who shared two children Daisy and Otis together, ended their romantic relationship in 2020. The 46-year-old actor previously opened up about hitting “rock bottom” after their breakup, explaining to GQ:

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle. That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Despite the pain of the split, things seemed to be alright between him and Olivia. He even gave a sweet shout out to the Booksmart filmmaker at the Critics Choice Awards in March 2021 for having the idea to turn Ted Lasso into a series. She then offered her congratulations to Jason and his team for the big win. So it is no wonder that everyone was very surprised by this savage move — but thankfully, it sounds like this ended up being a mistake on someone else’s part. Still, we bet Olivia did NOT appreciate what went down at all!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Olivia will respond? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Glamour/YouTube, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]