Jason Sudeikis Speaks On Breakup With Olivia Wilde For The First Time -- And Reveals TRUE Timeline Of Their Split!

Our questions about the Jason Sudeikis/Olivia Wilde/Harry Styles love triangle are finally being answered.

As you may know, Olivia and Harry took their relationship public in early 2021. But the hot new couple threw a wrench in the breakup timeline with her fiancé Jason, whom she had been with for more than seven years. Not only were sources claiming that the pop star was a major factor in the split, but word was that Jason was devastated and angry, and for a long time hoped they would get back together.

After months of insiders bickering back and forth about the timeline, we finally have confirmation from the Saturday Night Live alum himself: the official split happened “in November 2020,” he told GQ in a new profile. As to why it happened, he mused:

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year, and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

He added:

“That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

The comedian stayed vague on the subject, although he insisted the parallel storyline on Ted Lasso — where the titular character moves to England in the midst of a crumbling marriage — had “nothing to do with” his real-life relationship ending. Pondering whether he had accidentally manifested a breakup by writing it into his show, he admitted it wasn’t his ideal scenario, sharing:

“But, again, it isn’t that. It wasn’t that. And again, that’s just me knowing the details of it. Like, that’s just me knowing where it comes from, where any of it comes from.”

Hmm. Well, undoubtedly Ted’s divorce was different than Jason’s breakup, which appeared as a tabloid-worthy love triangle. For reference, when the separation was first announced (in November 2020, as it happens), an insider for People explained:

“The split happened at the beginning of the year. It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

But after the actress was spotted hand-in-hand with the Grammy winner in January 2021, another source told People:

“Jason feels that the timeline that Olivia and Harry would like people to believe — that she and Jason split ages ago, long before she became involved with Harry — is simply not accurate. … She began filming in September, and by October, he began to get the impression that she wanted out. By November, they’d announced their split.”

Yikes. Jason was much more evasive about the uglier details in his GQ profile, but his words do seem to confirm this version of events. But hey, Olivia wouldn’t be the first director to break up with their partner and shack up with their much-younger muse…

Elsewhere in the GQ article, the 45-year-old claimed he “was neither high nor heartbroken” during his viral Golden Globes moment, and acknowledged that it had been a “hard year” following his breakup. He reflected:

“I think it was really neat. I think if you have the opportunity to hit a rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or you can land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger.”

Asked if it was “easier said than done” to “land like an Avenger,” he responded:

“I don’t know. It’s just how I landed. It doesn’t mean when you blast back up you’re not going to run into a bunch of s**t and have to, you know, fight things to get back to the heights that you were at, but I’d take that over 412 bones anytime.”

Well, it’s good to hear that he’s recovering from the breakup. It’s a bummer to learn Harry probably is a home wrecker after all, but both parties seem to have moved on. Hopefully they continue to have a strong co-parenting relationship. You can read more from Jason’s profile HERE.

