Kanye West Raps That His 'Family’s In Danger' Because 'Daddy’s Not Home' On New Pusha T Album

Kanye West is speaking out about his difficult family situation in new music.

The 44-year-old rapper appears on Pusha T‘s new album It’s Almost Dry, and in lyrics he takes aim at a few of his recent controversies. Most notably is Ye’s take on the current coparenting situation with the four children he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. We were under the impression that things were going to cool down, so hearing these new lines gives us a little bit of apprehension…

Related: Kim Reveals Kanye West And Tristan Thompson Jokes That Were Cut From ‘SNL’ Gig!

According to Genius, Ye takes the mic towards the end of the track Dreamin Of The Past, and — like a lot of his recent work — focuses his verse upon the high-profile family and relationship problems that have been troubling him for a while.

Ye begins by rapping:

“I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it, but I ain’t like the way the kitchen design”

From there, he transitions to the really notable lyric in the bunch, adding:

“Born in the manger, the son of a stranger / When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger”

Uh-oh.

Could that be a not-so-subtle reference to Ye’s clear concern about Kim’s new BF Pete Davidson spending time around the ex-couple’s four children? We hope these new lyrics don’t cause too much strife as North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 shuttle between mom and dad…

Related: Kris Jenner Has Been Working Overtime To Help Kim Get Through Kanye Divorce

Later in the album, Ye returns to the topic.

On Rock N Roll, which is supposedly Ye’s final collaboration ever with now-former-friend Kid Cudi, the Chicago-born rapper shares more insight into his family situation. Specifically, he calls out some apparently tense coparenting moments with Kim in this line, per Genius (below):

“I showed up, then you arrived, I thought I could turn the tides / How I make it through the Chi’, get to you, and almost die? / Finally tired of comin’ and goin’, make up your mind / I ain’t come to pick up the kids to pick a fight.”

Whoa!

As we’ve previously reported, insiders have been opening up about the Jesus Walks rapper’s apparent desire to work on his mental health. And for a while, Ye has been laying low and mostly staying out of the public eye.

Here’s hoping things remain smooth between Kanye and Kim even as rap fans inevitably devour these new tracks and break down the lyrics within…

[Image via TNYF/WENN/Hulu/YouTube]