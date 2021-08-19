OnlyFans To BAN PORNOGRAPHY Come October!

OnlyFans is cutting off the hand that feeds it — and it’s not immediately clear whether they will be able to survive this BAD decision…

On Thursday, in a statement provided to Variety and other media outlets, the social network best known for amassing an active base of more than 130 million users — the majority of whom are there for the site’s largely adult-oriented subscription service.

That may not matter here in another six weeks, though, as the company seems to be hell-bent on making right by their “banking partners and payout providers,” according to their official reasoning for the decision.

The U.K.-based company’s official statement, which came down hours ago on social media and across the entertainment web, reads in full as follows:

“Effective Oct. 1, 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing s*xually explicit conduct. In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines. Creators will be allowed to continue to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy. These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers. We will be sharing more details in the coming days, and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines. We remain dedicated to our community of over 130 million users and over 2 million creators that have earned over $5 billion on our platform. OnlyFans remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform. All creators are verified prior to being able to upload any content to OnlyFans, and all uploaded content is checked by automated systems and human moderators.”

Wow, so that’s a lot of words, but basically, OF is set to screw over a very significant portion of their creators simply because their “banking partners and payout providers” weren’t having it.

Also interesting how nudity can technically stay, but porn cannot — so at what point do they draw the line, then? And who is making these decisions, some random OF exec? Is there recourse for action for the site’s miffed users?!

There’s no telling exactly how many adult-themed creators the site hosts, but that’s pretty much its entire public brand, and the way 99% of the people who follow the site know it. Now, we’d imagine it’s going to be very difficult for them to excite fans to want to pay, like, a celebrity a few bucks a month to watch some stupid behind-the-scenes video of them cooking or something on their platform. Ya know?!

Twitter is absolutely blowing up right now, pointing out that Tumblr did this exact same thing a few years back and almost immediately forced itself into irrelevancy. Will OnlyFans be the next irrelevant platform now that the porn ban is set to take effect on October 1st?!

Thankfully, at least, Twitter users had a TON to say about this controversy, showing out in a nearly-united front to severely criticize this decision. Here are just a few of the reactions (below):

“This is like a strip club pivoting to focus on the chicken wings.” “Serious question. Why do they need investors? Are they dillusional [sic] enough to think they’re gonna go public without the adult stuff?” “WTF? Do they actually have any content thats non sexual/nude?” “If this didn’t work for Tumblr, which actually had non-sexual content, it certainly won’t work for them.” “yet again another company that made its fame on sex workers now pushing s*x workers out. shocking.” “Why are people so afraid of s*x?” “That platform is done for. They’re gonna become even more irrelevant than Tumblr now.” “Who put banking partners and payout providers in charge of morality?” “i have never even once seen someone advertise a sfw [safe for work] onlyfans this is going to crash and burn so hard so fast” “I don’t believe the banking partners excuse. They’re already profitable. They’re raising money because they see themselves as a paid version of Facebook and they want to raise money to get there. They’re gonna ban sex content altogether in a few years.”

Yeah, we’re very curious about that last one, too…

What do U make of this OnlyFans debacle, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF about everything here with your take, down in the comments (below)…

