Orlando Bloom Shares Rare Family Photo With Katy Perry & Now 10-Year-Old (!!!) Son Flynn!

Orlando Bloom is still reflecting on his life as a family man, one week after Father’s Day!

On Sunday, the actor took to social media to upload an all-too-rare family photo in which he’s seen holding hands with his fiancée Katy Perry and his 10-year-old son during a walk in the park! Flynn Bloom, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, was seen lovingly looking up at his pops, too. It’s such a sweet moment caught on camera!

Captioning the precious pic, the 44-year-old wrote:

Awww! See the full photo (below)!

How sweet!

It’s so great to see this blended family getting along and spending a nice summer day in the park together! The couple’s own firstborn, Daisy Dove, did not make an appearance in the snapshot — presumably because she was the one taking the pic! LOLz!

Seriously though, we bet Flynn’s being great to his little sister off camera! Just last week, Katy reflected on what it has meant to watch the love of her life become a father to her daughter, posting a throwback video to Instagram, writing:

“happy first Father’s Day to to the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift … I love you WHOLE world ♥️”

In the clip, the Pirates of the Caribbean lead was decked out in a hospital gown while blasting soothing music to keep the singer calm before giving birth. The 44-year-old said over the tunes:

“Ready to bring her in, baby.”

Aww! As Demi Lovato was spotted gushing in the comments, we “ship so hard”!

Orlando also reflected on the special holiday last week, telling followers he’s still thinking about “what fatherhood has meant for me, especially after becoming a father for the second time,” adding:

“In 1994, Daisaku Ikeda wrote about the coming era, ‘It will be an age in which the actions of leaders will be based on the guideline of making all mothers happy.’ I’m blessed to have strong, loving mothers around me and am thankful for all they do! I will continue to work to make them and our children happy. ”

Love it!! Teamwork makes the dream work! It’s never been lost on the parents how lucky they are to have the gift of family, especially in these crazy pandemic days. When they announced the birth of Daisy, the A-listers actually used the moment to support UNICEF in their efforts to ensure children around the world get the care they need to grow into healthy adults. Incredible!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Want to see more of this blended family? Let us know in the comments (below)!

