Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Sparks Breakup Rumors With Chase Stokes After Being Spotted Dancing With Ross Butler!!

Sorry, Outer Banks fans! Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes‘ love story might be an on-screen-only affair these days!

While no breakup has been confirmed, the actress was spotted dancing with 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler while out on the town in Milan. In the video obtained by TMZ, the duo holds hands while getting cozy on the dance floor. This sighting could be totally platonic, we guess, but since the possible couple has been spending so much time together while at Milan Fashion Week, it’s hard to ignore the romance rumors!

Ch-ch-check out the candid vid (below)!

Ross also shared a photo alongside Cline to his IG this week. We gotta say, they both look incredibly happy! See it HERE!

There’s no word on how Chase feels about this speculation yet. The couple, who met on the set of Netflix‘s teen drama, has been together since at least June 2020 when they confirmed their relationship. Just two weeks ago on September 16, Chase celebrated his 29th birthday with Madelyn giving him a short but sweet shoutout on the ‘gram, affectionately jabbing:

“Happiest birthday to you, nerd”

Just days later and she’s slow dancing with another guy?

Reactions?? Do you think these relationship rumors could be true??

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Avalon & Chase Strokes/Instagram]