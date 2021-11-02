Outer Banks Co-Stars Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Called It Quits MONTHS Ago!

Seems like the love between Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline was only ever meant to stay on TV.

A source confirmed to E! News on Monday that the Outer Banks co-stars have broken up after one year of dating. According to People, the exes split MONTHS ago, with an insider revealing:

“Madelyn and Chase are no longer together. They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.”

Very interesting considering in late September breakup rumors skyrocketed when Cline was spotted dancing with Ross Butler during Milan Fashion Week. At the time, the Riverdale star told TMZ they were “just friends,” but who knows? Maybe Madelyn was already back on the market then??

The Netflix stars first made their relationship public in June 2020, and by April, they were already celebrating their first anniversary together by posting pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. Ever since Stokes’ 29th birthday in September though, they’ve each seemed to disappear from the other’s feeds. Hmmm…

It’s unclear why they broke up, but we’re sure fans of their characters, John B and Sarah Cameron, who are a couple in the teen drama, are sad to see this IRL romance come to an end.

