Jesy Nelson Caught Flirting With Former Bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Ex-Boyfriend?!

The Little Mix drama just got a whole lot worse!

Was Jesy Nelson just caught trying to kiss her former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s ex-boyfriend Lucien Laviscount!!

DailyMail.com released photos of the Boyz singer and Emily in Paris star getting very cozy after dining together at London’s SoHo restaurant Yatay on Saturday. In the snapshot, Jesy is pretty clearly leaning in for a kiss, though sources claim they never locked lips. That said, they supposedly continued their apparent date at Tabu nightclub before Jesy went home alone. Ch-ch-check out the photo evidence HERE!

It’s hard to believe they didn’t kiss after seeing that intimate moment… just saying! But what makes this even messier is that Lucien was said to have dated her Little Mix pal Leigh-Anne back in 2012, so the flirtatious evening breaks all girl code rules! (But we suppose those were already thrown out the window once the former colleagues became frenemies.)

Related: Little Mix Actually Went To Group Therapy Over Jesy Nelson Drama!

Nevertheless, sources are now dishing about the scandalous evening, claiming that Nelson is “mortified” her drunken encounter with the performer was caught on camera. A friend close to the musician insisted she’s “embarrassed,” adding:

“Jesy and Lucien met up on a night out after two friendship groups came together and took a rickshaw to the club but left separately. She was letting her hair down on a Saturday night and is embarrassed her flirtation with Lucien has come to light — but there is nothing more between them.”

The SIGHting also comes just a few weeks after the pop star broke things off with her ex Harry James earlier this month, the insider noted:

“Her relationship with Harry may have ended but they remain good friends and continue to work together and he’s now with a new partner. Jesy insists herself and Lucien didn’t kiss even though they looked close in the pictures.”

Hmmm. What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was this a drunken mistake or a calculated jab at her one-time bandmate?

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon/FayesVision]