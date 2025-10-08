Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Bombshell: He Believed His Back Surgery Was Botched!

Before passing away, Ozzy Osbourne revealed a bombshell in one of his final interviews: he suspected his back surgery was botched!

In the late heavy metal legend’s new documentary Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, the entire family opens up about his brutal 2019 accident. For those who aren’t familiar, Ozzy suffered a bad fall in his LA home which triggered a previous ATV injury from 2003. The damage was severe, requiring neck and spinal surgery — but did it fix him? Not as far as he was concerned.

He said he remembers waking up in the hospital “completely f**ked.” In fact, he reveals in the doc he believes the operation was botched:

“To be honest, I thought, ‘What the f**k have they done to me?’ I never thought a surgeon could do wrong.”

What a devastating reality to wake up to…

The operation forced Ozzy to recover in the hospital for THREE whole months and cancel the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 tour, which his and Sharon’s eldest daughter Aimee called his “biggest heartbreak”. And when he was finally discharged, Ozzy had unfortunately developed several blood clots due to inactivity during his recovery. And the pain from his surgery never fully subsided either:

“It’s a pain that no matter what you do, it’s always there.”

How difficult.

Aimee also discussed her father’s surgery, saying at the time it was hard to believe it could’ve been botched so badly:

“We’re kind of raised to believe that doctors are superheroes, in a way. And although they’re very skilled — some of them — a lot of them really don’t have the answers.”

But after a couple years of dealing with the immense lingering pain, Ozzy finally saw another doctor who seemingly confirmed his biggest fear. Sharon explains:

“We finally found a surgeon that said, ‘They were overly aggressive with your operation. They’ve done stuff that you didn’t need doing.’”

How awful is that?! Poor, poor Ozzy. Sharon continues:

“And what this other surgeon had done was, he’d put plates either side with all these screws and apparently that didn’t need to be done. So he caused even more damage. They took out the metal plates and the screws that were in Ozzy and tried to patch up as much as he could, but the main damage was done.”

Elsewhere, Ozzy and Sharon’s son Jack chimes in in an emotional moment to describe what horrible effects the surgeon caused his father:

“That f**king doctor just stripped him of his abilities to move, and it makes me so angry because I felt like all of this could have been avoided. It didn’t have to happen.”

In the following years, Ozzy underwent more surgeries to try and right some wrongs, including a major one in 2022, but he never returned to his pre-op self. Especially with his Parkinson’s diagnosis. It was a terribly painful final few years for the Prince of Darkness.

You can watch the trailer for Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now (below) or stream the full documentary on Paramount+ now.

