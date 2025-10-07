Jack Osbourne Breaks Down In Tears Talking About Late Dad Ozzy & How Mom Sharon Is Doing

Our hearts continue to break for the Osbourne family.

Jack Osbourne just sat down for an emotional interview with Good Morning America for their GMA Cover Story, and it’s one of the most vulnerable moments we’ve seen from him. The 39-year-old reality TV star and proud son opened up about the final days of his legendary father, Ozzy Osbourne, who tragically passed away back in July at the age of 76.

The pain is still so fresh, and Jack’s emotional interview here is a gut punch that fans of the Prince of Darkness weren’t ready for.

What really got us was Jack choking up when recalling Ozzy’s last-ever performance — that early July “Back to the Beginning” concert where the rock icon reunited with Black Sabbath for one final bow. The show, held just about two weeks before Ozzy’s death, now feels like a farewell in every possible way.

Jack could barely hold it together as he painted the picture of his final backstage moment with his dad. He said to GMA:

“Before he went onstage, I ran back into the dressing room, and I just gave him a big hug. I just kissed him. I was like, ‘Crush it. You’re gonna do so good.'”

Cue the waterworks. And they did come, right there on national TV. Jack relived watching that last performance in the crowd as the reality of the moment set in. He wasn’t crying out of sadness, but because he knew deep down what it meant.

Jack explained:

“And I was crying. I was in the crowd. There was this area in the crowd, and I was with my brother, and we both were just crying. Not because — it wasn’t because of feeling sorry for him. It wasn’t because we were sad for him. I think it was because we knew it was his last time.”

Jack described the concert as a send-off, a final love letter from Ozzy to his fans. The mourning son said:

“In hindsight, it kind of was a living wake if you think about it. He got to say goodbye to everyone.”

Ugh. We are shattered…

And while the family is still reeling from their loss, they’ve also been stunned — in the best way — by the tidal wave of love and support. Jack shared how much the outpouring has meant, especially for his mom Sharon, who’s struggling more than she lets on. Jack said:

“I know she feels the love [from the public], and that has been such a level that none of us could ever really… You know, I think every child sits there and has this thought about one day their parents won’t be there, and what will that be like? It’s just a part of being human. We just didn’t think of it.”

But how is Sharon doing, really? Jack summed it up in a single sentence that said it all:

“She’s okay, but she’s not okay.”

You can watch the full interview (below):

We’re sending so much love to Jack, Sharon, and the whole family as they continue to mourn their irreplaceable patriarch.

Rest in peace, Ozzy. You crushed it.

