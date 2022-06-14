Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzy Is Having 'Major Operation' That'll 'Determine The Rest Of His Life'

Ozzy Osbourne just underwent a MAJOR surgery that will greatly impact “the rest of his life.” Wow!

On Friday’s episode of The Talk UK, Sharon Osbourne revealed that she would not be appearing in person for several weeks while she takes care of her husband in Los Angeles after he underwent a “major operation.” She shared:

“He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there. It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

That sounds very serious!

The 69-year-old did not give any more details about the nature of the rock star’s surgery that occurred on Monday, but she did suggest that he is in good spirits about his health. When Sharon told him she’d be coming home, he teased her about her controversial ousting from the US version of The Talk last year, she recalled:

“When I spoke to Ozzy today he said, ‘Have you been fired yet?’ and I said, ‘No! This is a record!’”

LOLz!

While in the city, Sharon also plans to be around to see her son Jack Osbourne welcome his second daughter (who is due in about three weeks). Aw! On July 1, she and the 73-year-old are also expected to ring in their 40th wedding anniversary, but the type of celebration will depend “on everything with Ozzy.”

Check out her full update on his health battle (below):

She seemed nervous — but that’s not surprising if this operation was that big of a deal! Thankfully, we already have some positive news. On Tuesday afternoon, the British TV personality took to her Instagram Story to reveal that Ozzy was doing well and recovering from the surgery. A good sign! She wrote:

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him ”

Such a relief! We will continue to wish him well as he recovers!

The Osbournes alum has faced a series of health issues in the past few years. In 2020, he announced his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. He also suffered a fall and needed neck surgery that same year. In April, he tested positive for COVID-19, too, among many other health battles lately. We’re sending him love and hope he heals quickly!

