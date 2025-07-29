Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson ARE Dating! Watch Them Share A Steamy Kiss!

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson really ARE an item?! Wow!

On Tuesday, an insider confirmed to People that the iconic actors are in the midst of a “budding romance”:

“It’s a budding romance in the early stages. It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

OMG! The source added they’re “enjoying each other’s company” amid their Naked Gun press tour, which they took to the Today show on Tuesday morning to fan the flames of their love. Host Craig Melvin couldn’t help but address the heart-shaped elephant in the room, prodding gently:

“Perhaps you’ve heard, there are a lot of folks on the internet talking about this budding love story.”

As you may recall, Pamela gave Liam a loved-up kiss on the cheek during The Naked Gun’s red carpet premiere last week in London. And it got EVERYBODY wondering whether they’re actually developing a relationship — or maybe if they’re just pulling a Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell to promote their film. Their answer? Why not both?!

Craig went on to show some hard “proof” of the co-stars’ romance — a “passionate kiss” they shared on set of the talk show! The clip cuts to Pam wrapping her arms around Liam’s broad shoulders as he moves in for a kiss. In the video, the pair turn around and act surprised to see the camera locked in on them. See (below):

HA! Obviously they’re just having a bit of fun with all the rumors… But they didn’t exactly dispel them, either. Craig goes on to ask:

“So what’s the deal here? You’re both single right now, there’s clearly chemistry on display throughout this film, are you two an item?”

Pammy jokes she didn’t “understand the question” before Liam responds with the most flirtatious answer ever:

“Craig, look. I had never met Pamela before. We met on set and we discovered we had a lovely budding chemistry as two actors. And it was like, ‘Whoa, this is nice. Let’s not mold this, let’s just let it breathe.’ And that’s what we did.”

Ooooooh la la! Seems like it’s huffing and puffing now! We’re literally watching the early stages of their relationship develop in real time! We love it! Craig responds:

“We want you to come back whenever it’s official. America’s here for it, we’re here for whatever it turns into.”

Watch the full clip (below):

This all follows a family affair at the New York premiere of The Naked Gun on Monday, where Pam and Liam each brought their two sons. In photos, Pam sports an elegant navy blue gown while Liam cuts a striking figure in a gray suit. On the Baywatch alum’s side, her and Tommy Lee’s sons Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 29, pose beside her, while Liam and his late wife Natasha Richardson’s sons Daniel Neeson, 28, and Micheál Richardson, 30 pose beside him. See (below):

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are each joined by their sons at #TheNakedGun premiere pic.twitter.com/e7RToPq9h4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 28, 2025

How sweet! They’re already getting their families acquainted!

