Pamela Anderson's Sons Had This Really Surprising Reaction When They Became Old Enough To Learn About Their Mom's Past!

Pamela Anderson’s sons know all about their mom’s past — including the not-so age-appropriate moments in her life.

As you know, the actress made a name for herself modeling in Playboy, starring on the hit television series Baywatch, and, of course, being in the center of the infamous sex tape scandal with her then-husband Tommy Lee. While Pamela tried to hide certain parts of her story from her now adult-age children Dylan and Brandon, they were bound to learn what happened in her past at some point.

And what did they think about everything once they found out? Well, it’s not what you might expect! In reality, the guys felt Pamela was totally “taken advantage of!”

While talking about Brandon and Dylan’s support of her career to Better Homes & Gardens for their cover story chat on Wednesday, Pam said:

“Yes, my kids are old enough now to understand the big picture. They look at me and say, ‘Mom, this is your time.’ Of course, over the years, as they learned about things in my past, both age-appropriate and not age-appropriate, unfortunately, they thought I was taken advantage of in some ways.”

Oof. And now, decades later, her sons believe it is her time to shine again! Plus, not only that, but they plan to stick by her side through it all:

“They told me, ‘Whatever you’ve created by being you, just keep being you. We’re going to try and find ways for you to keep doing what you love but also sharing it with people in a way where it benefits you too. You can create a life. You can keep writing. You can keep doing all the things you love.’ My sons are young, bold, hardworking men. They’re ambitious, they’re talented, they’re creative, they’re gentlemen, and they’re good cooks.”

Aww! You can tell she just loves and adores her boys!

With the support from Brandon and Dylan, Pamela even plans to continue her writing journey. She shared:

“There are yellow legal pads everywhere. I write all the time. I do a Substack newsletter called The Open Journal, which is nice because it gives me a way to empty my mind and not torture my children with my thoughts. Dylan came up with the idea to get it out of my system. It’s helpful for me to write, and I do it every morning. I get up at 4 or 5 every day — that’s my time. I like to write with the sunrise. It’s very peaceful, and I’m always baking bread then. So I keep baker’s hours.”

So far, the 57-year-old star released a memoir last year and has a cookbook dropping in October. And she may have another surprise up her sleeve! When asked if she plans to release a gardening book next, she replied, “Maybe.” Hmmm!

Brandon apparently has the next chapter of her life “all mapped out,” too, so everyone will have to ask him! She explained:

“He tells me, ‘Mom, if you want to retire one day, you’ve got to do this and this and this.’”

Perhaps she should hire him for her team since he has all these big ideas! LOLz! But in all seriousness, Pamela has come a long way since she decided to leave Hollywood a few years ago. During the coronavirus pandemic, the model moved to Canada as she “gave up at some point and needed a change” following her sex tape controversy, failed romances, and box office bombs. She continued:

“I thought, ‘Well, I guess that’s just what people think of me.’ I was not in a good space when I moved back to Canada. I don’t know what happened over the last few decades, but I feel now so far removed from the image of who I was. I felt very sad and lonely. I didn’t feel just misunderstood, I felt like I had really screwed up, that my whole life was a bundle of mistakes.”

At the time, she was “hard” on herself and felt she put her kids through “a lot.” So, she decided to pack up and return home:

“I came to a point where I decided to move home and disappear and get into my garden. And when I started building the garden, it was really like a metaphor of putting my life back together. I began planting seeds, and the smallest things became really profound. It was weird going home, because it felt like it was the end, not the real end or anything too dramatic. But I thought, ‘OK, I’m going home, and I don’t know what I’m doing.’”

Of course, things did not get magically better for her. Instead, she spent years “transitioning and thinking” about her life so far. And during her healing journey, things got tough for her at times:

“I was finally able to sit with myself. There was nothing else to do but write a lot. I wrote my memoir on that property. Brandon was with me coproducing the Netflix documentary and helping me put the pieces of my former life together. We were going through all my journals, which were in storage. That was painful to me. I didn’t plan on this whole healing experience, but as the days went on, it’s what happened. It was like I went back home to ‘face it and erase it,’ as they say, to face things from back then that weren’t very comfortable. That brought everything rushing back. I slowly started working through it while putting all my heart and soul into my garden.”

While it took some time, Pamela appears to be thriving after what she has gone through! Amazing!

