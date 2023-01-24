Pamela Anderson's Sons Say They Wish Their Mom Would've Monetized Infamous Tommy Lee Sex Tape!

Brandon and Dylan Lee are speaking out about their mom Pamela Anderson!

In Netflix‘s new doc about the model Pamela, a love story, her two sons have a lot to say about their mom’s career and life behind-the-scenes. According to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, throughout the movie Pamela can be seen watching home videos with her boys. Brandon, 26, was born shortly after his mom’s infamous sex tape with his dad Tommy Lee was leaked to the public. Dylan, 25, came into the world not long after his parents ended their hasty legal battle over the tape for fear of miscarrying him. In the doc, the 55-year-old recalls:

“I know some people would have fought to the death on it, but I’m pregnant. I don’t want this to affect the baby. Tommy and I had a miscarriage first. We were scared it could happen again. We’re not going to put Dylan’s life at risk.”

So sad…

Brandon chimed in, revealing the sex tape and chaos surrounding it shaped his childhood — he was very quick to defend his mom:

“When I was a kid, I thought everyone knew things about me and my family that they never should’ve known, and like everyone had this dirty little secret about my family. I just remember in school, if anyone ever brought up my mom, I was very quick to fight.”

Dylan mentioned the mom of two’s “love” for marriages, citing her several marriages after getting divorced from the boys’ dad:

“She loves getting married. Maybe it’s her favorite thing in the world, falling in love. [The] only person I looked at as a father figure was my dad. The other ones were just people who came in and came out.”

Later on, the older brother says their parents are “probably actually the two most insane people to live on planet Earth.” Wow! But that belief never wavered the brothers’ feelings about protecting and defending Pamela…

Once the doc brings up the subject of Hulu‘s Pam & Tommy, the youngest is quick to give his opinion — and it’s very similar to his mom’s opinion:

“Why bring something up from 20 years ago that you know f**ked someone up? The worst part of her life and making a semi-comedy out of it didn’t make sense.”

Dylan totally hates the idea of the docuseries making light of such a horrible family situation! But both siblings share the belief that their mom should’ve monetized the tape. Brandon went on to say:

“I wish she made the money. She would’ve made millions of dollars if she just would have signed a piece of paper. Instead, she sat back with nothing and watched her career fizzle into thin air. She was in debt most of her life.”

Yeesh.

Pam admits she couldn’t exactly “wrap her head around” branding herself with that sex tape, so she didn’t go through with it. Dylan seems to think it shows what kind of person she truly is, though, as he said:

“I think it would have been a different story if she did cash in on the tape,. It just shows you, right? Like, that thing guaranteed made people millions of dollars, and she was like, ‘No.’ She 100 percent cares about her family being OK and me being OK. Never cared about money … She’s always supported everyone, grandparents, friends and the family. She’s never worried about if she’s OK, she’s always making sure everyone else is OK.”

Aww, their love for their mother is so sweet!

At the end of the documentary, Brandon takes time to praise his mother for where she is today and how far she’s come. The eldest brother said:

“She wants to always use her voice for people and animals that don’t have a voice. She’s not scared of anything. It’s crazy. She’s pretty badass. Now more than ever, she’s finally focused on achieving what she wants to do and not worried about pleasing anyone else.”

So awesome to hear Pamela is living her best life with her boys!

Pamela, a love story premieres next Monday! Will U be watching, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

