Paris Hilton’s Mom & Sister Respond To Britney Spears Saying She Didn’t Believe Heiress' Abuse Claims

Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton are Team Britney no matter what!

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the mother-daughter duo expressed their support for Britney Spears even though the pop star admitted she didn’t initially believe Paris Hilton’s previous abuse claims as a teen at the Provo Canyon School.

As you may know, the 40-year-old heiress previously opened up about her experience at the Utah boarding school in her This Is Paris documentary. She claimed the adult staff members at the facility were verbally and physically abusive to the female students, saying:

“[The staff] would make people take their clothes off and go in there for, like, 20 hours. I felt like I was going crazy. Someone was in the other room, there was like, a straitjacket. … I was just freezing, was starving, was alone. I was scared.”

At the time, Paris didn’t tell her parents because “every time I tried, I got punished by them or they would say, ‘We’re just going to tell your parents you’re a liar, and they’re never going to believe you.’”

And in Britney’s statement on Wednesday, the Crossroads star mentioned Paris’ traumatic experience as a reason why she didn’t speak up about her plight, explaining how she actually didn’t believe her pal at first:

“To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn’t believe any of it. I’m sorry. Mainly I didn’t want to say it openly because I honestly don’t think anyone would believe me… I’m an outsider and I’ll just be honest, I didn’t believe it and maybe I’m wrong and that’s why I didn’t want to say any of this to anybody to the public because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, ‘she’s lying, she’s got everything, she’s Britney Spears.’ I’m not lying. I just want my life back.”

Wow, it is just so heartbreaking how she thought no one would believe her — so much so it took her so long to come forward with her own abuse allegations. But luckily, she now has the full support of millions, including Nicky and Kathy. Speaking with Cohen, the 37-year-old fashion designer said:

“You should know we believe her. Free Britney!”

Kathy, who confessed she wasn’t too up-to-date with the legal proceedings, added:

“She’s such a sweet girl and a good girl.”

We love to see it!!! Take a look at the moment (below):

Paris, who had been close with Brit before the conservatorship, previously weighed in on the singer’s legal issues in an interview on Andy Cohen Live:

“I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled. I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much, so I can understand how that would feel, and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me. After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon, and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever, and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

Paris has yet to address Spears’ recent court hearing, but we can imagine she will in her own time. What do U think about Kathy and Nicky’s thoughts on the pop icon’s legal battle? Do U wish they would’ve said more? Let us know in the comments (below).

