Paris Hilton Wore A Disguise To The Hospital To Keep Her Baby A Secret – Even From Her Family!

Paris Hilton was determined to keep her baby boy a secret from everyone – including her own family – for as long as possible!

In a March 2023 cover story for Harper’s Bazaar published on Thursday, the 41-year-old television personality revealed that her loved ones had no idea she was expecting a son via a surrogate when she and Carter Reum went to the hospital in January. Her reason for keeping it on the down low from the public and her fam? She wanted to enjoy the experience before letting anyone know! Paris told the outlet:

“My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.”

And she went to great lengths to keep her son’s birth under wraps! According to Harper’s Bazaar, the heiress did everything from putting on a hoodie and a brunette wig to checking into the hospital under a different name and even telling her staff she had their home painted to keep them away for two days. However, the couple’s alone time with their son was short-lived. They ended up telling the world and her family about their new bundle of joy two days later when they realized the news would be leaked. Paris soon took to Instagram to post a picture of herself holding her baby’s hand, writing in the announcement:

“You are already loved beyond words.”

Awww!!!

Moving forward, Paris said she wants to do everything she could to keep her son safe:

“I want to protect him and to be with him every second. You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I’ve never had before. I feel so complete now.”

While Paris and Carter haven’t revealed any more details about their child, she seems to be already loving motherhood so far. She shared with the outlet that she’s even been singing Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star and “the acoustic version” of her 2006 hit song Stars Are Blind. So sweet! In fact, Paris has been loving motherhood so much that she noted she already wants more kids and recently completed her seventh egg retrieval:

“I’m more interested in babies than billions.”

We guess everyone can expect a surprise baby No. 2 announcement when they decide to have another one in the future, based on all the stops she pulled for her first child! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you be able to keep a secret like this from your fam? Let us know in the comments. You can read the entire interview with Harper’s Bazaar HERE.

