Brittany Mahomes Has Some AMAZING Photos From Taylor Swift Girls' Night Out!

Brittany Mahomes shared some sweet memories from her girls’ night out with Taylor Swift!

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes spent game day with her fellow WAG in NYC while the team took on the Miami Dolphins in Germany. As we reported, Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend hosted a viewing party on Sunday for the big game, and invited over the 28-year-old as well as some other players’ wives, Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell — and on Tuesday Brittany dropped the pics!

In a post shared to Instagram, the KC Current co-founder showed off some brilliant snaps of all four ladies toasting their men’s big win over some glasses of champagne. Love it!

This wasn’t the only thing Tay Tay and her new bestie got up to in New York, though! As we covered over the weekend, Brittany also joined the Anti Hero singer along with her A-list friends Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Cara Delevingne for a night on the town!

It seems like Taylor’s new and old friends are blending together well to create the ultimate girl squad! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

