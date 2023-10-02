OMG! Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Romance Just Set An All-Time NFL Ratings Record!

Taylor Swift ain’t just a win for Travis Kelce — but for the entire NFL!

After the Love Story singer’s appearance at last week’s Kansas City Chiefs game, fan excitement was at an all-time high to see if she’d come through once again — and she didn’t disappoint! As Perezcious readers know, the 33-year-old showed up in full force with an army of starpower in tow, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Brittany Mahomes, and director Shawn Levy (who’s currently making Deadpool 3, which Taylor is rumored to have a cameo in as X-Men pop star Dazzler). Oh, and of course, Travis’ momma Donna. And it sounds like Taylor’s entourage was enough to skyrocket NFL ratings to a new record!

According to data released by NBC across their main network, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL Digital platforms via TMZ, the football faceoff, which pitted the Chiefs against the New York Jets, saw a regular season peak of 29 MILLION viewers, with an average 27 million!

Holy s**t!!!

That’s a LOT of football fans — or should we say Swifties?? All the shots of Taylor in that private suite definitely paid off! LOLz!

Last week’s game saw an average of 24.32 million viewers, and last year’s week four game — which saw the Chiefs facing the Buccaneers — saw a 22.2 million average. So yeah, this is a big step up!

In fact, these ratings mark the NFL’s highest since February’s Super Bowl — and the biggest streaming audience in HISTORY for a regular season Sunday night game! She broke ANOTHER record — just by watching a game!

Wow! What can we say — Taylor just brings the star power anywhere she goes! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

