Travis Kelce Drops BIG Bucks On New Mansion -- Because Of Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce is movin’ on up in the real estate world — and he has Taylor Swift to thank for that!

According to new reports out Thursday morning, the Kansas City Chiefs star has moved out of his old house in the Missouri border town and into a brand-new mansion! And we do mean ‘mansion,’ because this thing sounds HUGE!!

Per TMZ, Kelce purchased the mansion for “just under $6 million” with the sale closing on Tuesday. That’s a ton of money anywhere in the country, obviously. But we’re talking about Kansas City here! No shade intended to the Show-Me State, but this ain’t El Lay or the Big Apple — so $6 million goes WAY further in Chiefs Country!!

Sources claim it’s got six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 16,000+ square feet of living space. It’s inside a gated community that has a pool, a tennis court, a mini-golf course, and more! And it’s that “gated community” note which is the BIG driver here.

See, Travis had a really nice house in KC before this week, too. But that house wasn’t in a gated community, and random people were constantly coming by to check it out and hope to get a glimpse of him (and really, Taylor). A source told TMZ that Travis’ old home was “far too accessible” and was “starting to become a tourist attraction” for people coming by. Understandably, Kelce didn’t care for the potential security concerns at a spot like that, so he chose to move behind the gates.

And yes, for the record, that outlet’s insider says dating Taylor “certainly factored into his decision.” Which makes sense! Travis was famous before all this, but he was NFL-level famous. You had to know a little bit about Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs to appreciate Travis’ talents. But now? With Taylor on his arm? It’s a whole new world of fame!

[Image via The Tonight Show/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]