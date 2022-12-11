Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Stage After Bomb Threat During Her Milwaukee Concert!

Patti LaBelle and many concertgoers got quite the scare when they had to be evacuated in the middle of a concert on Saturday night over a reported bomb threat.

Videos from the event posted on social media showed the 78-year-old singer had been speaking to the audience at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee while holding a rose bouquet. Soon, two security guards dressed in all-black suits approached Patti and grabbed a hold of her from behind before whispering something in her ear. She then yelled out as they attempted to take her away:

“Hold up. Wait!”

But once Patti realized the severity of the situation, she immediately dropped the flowers on the ground, moved the microphone stand out of the way, and was escorted by the men from the venue. The On My Own artist’s band then followed their lead and hurried off the stage. Meanwhile, the crowd was left confused and questioned what was going on throughout all of this. See the moment (below):

My love goes out to you Patti Labelle. You tried to make it such a loving and joyful holiday and someone had to ruin it for you #pattilabelle #Milwaukee #riversidetheatre #threat pic.twitter.com/VBRqANgA3D — Sunshine ⁷ ???? (@sunny_seokkie) December 11, 2022

Law enforcement proceeded to evacuate everyone from the premises, according to a police statement shared by a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter. The tweet said:

“Regarding the bomb threat in the 100 block of W. Wisconsin, all patrons have been safely evacuated. Police are clearing the facility at this time. The investigation is fluid and ongoing.”

In another video taken outside of the Riverside Theater, one person showed the patrons spilling onto the street and waiting around on the sidewalks as they hung around for an update on the situation. The woman also can be heard saying in the clip:

“We do not know if we can go back inside to the venue. It would be up to the Riverside Theater if we can go back inside but now everything’s on halt.”

The organizers, Pabst Theater Group, later shared the show was “postponed” following the security threat, tweeting:

“Tonight’s @MsPattiPatti show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department. We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit. We are working with the artist to reschedule the show.”

Patti has not spoken out on social media about the incident at this time.

What a terrifying situation!!! We’re so glad that everyone ended up being OK and safe.

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN]