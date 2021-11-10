Paul Rudd Crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive: 'I’m Getting Business Cards Made'

Move over Michael B. Jordan, there’s a new Sexiest Man Alive!!

Paul Rudd has been given People’s biggest honor for 2021, and the Ant-Man star still can’t wrap his head around the new title! The 52-year-old told the outlet on Wednesday:

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”

Aww! There’s that self-deprecating charm the magazine thinks makes him the perfect pick for the role. Oh, and those green eyes and gentle smile don’t hurt either! Take a look at his stunning cover photo (below):

Totally crushworthy!

While he might be one of the hottest people alive, up until now, the Clueless alum admitted he lives a rather simple life off the big screen. His favorite place is to be home with his wife Julie Yaeger and their kids, Jack, 17, and Darby, 12. Describing himself, the performer mused:

“When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I’m that. I just hang out with my family when I’m not working. That’s what I kind of like the most.”

Seriously, that’s so sweet!! As for how his partner of 18 years is feeling now that she’s married to THE sexiest man alive, it sounds like she was just as shocked at Paul:

“She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

Gotta have someone to keep him humble, right?! TBH, we have a feeling she was fangirling inside now that her hubby’s been put in the same category as Idris Elba, John Legend, and so many more iconic men. Aside from his wife, Paul’s not expecting to get much praise from his friends. In fact, he’s even expecting for his close circle to give him “so much grief,” adding:

“As they should. I would. I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”

LOLz!!

Speaking of not being “so modest” anymore, the hunk is also anticipating his life to change “a lot.” He’s straight-up planning to be hanging with all the magazine’s past hotties, joking:

“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with [George] Clooney and [Brad] Pitt and [Michael] B. Jordan. And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

Mysterious and brooding?? He’s got this Sexiest Man Alive thing down!! Check out a behind-the-scenes look at his cover shoot (below)!

The big announcement was first made in a hilarious segment of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — it’s a MUST watch:

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Would Rudd have been your first pick? We all heard rumors about Chris Evans snagging the honor this year, so what do you think? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via People/YouTube]