Shailene Woodley Defends Aaron Rodgers AND His Penis Amid Vaccination Controversy -- Huh?!

Shailene Woodley wants the media to leave Aaron Rodgers — and his lookalikes — alone!

The Big Little Lies star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to defend her fiancé as he continues to face heat for his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and lying about it to the league and the public.

While Shailene didn’t say anything about the controversy itself, she did blast the press for “grasping at straws” to “disparage” the NFL star, explaining that the masked man who a publication claimed was Rodgers out and about in El Lay wasn’t even the famous athlete.

In a string of since-deleted posts, the actress wrote:

“Literally ya’ll need to calm the f**k down. This is straight up HILARIOUS. News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f**king men on the streets of LA and saying its him.”

The actress explained how qualified she was to identify her future husband in a photo, writing:

“I know Aaron’s body VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this random dude, are a LOT bigger. ;)”

Mmm-hmm. We pick up what you’re putting down, gurl! Not exactly the time and place for that kind of bragging, but OK.

She went on to point out:

“For those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of obsessed sport and s**tty media, it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f**king planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not. Go ahead, zoom in.”

But the biggest red flag for Shailene was the fact that the mystery man drove away from the coffee shop in a vehicle she didn’t recognize. She wrote:

“Also, cute car dude, but Aaron would never drive this.”

Clearly, gurl knows her man like the back of her hand — but we wonder if she also knew that Aaron was not vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite telling reporters this summer that he had been “immunized”? We wouldn’t be shocked if that was the case, seeing as the couple’s vacay buddy Miles Teller — her frequent film co-star — is also rumored to be anti-COVID vaccine and to have gotten a whole TV show shut down because of it.

Meanwhile, sources have come out to say that Aaron is “very unhappy” about the backlash over how he handled this controversy, which included revealing on a podcast that he had taken ivermectin — a drug used to treat parasites in horses and other farm animals that the FDA has not approved for use in treating or preventing COVID-19. An insider told People:

“[Rodgers] feels like he just shared his point of view, and now he’s being crucified for it. He knew some people would disagree with him, but he didn’t know that it would become the s**t storm it became… People who he thought were friends are turning on him. He’s upset. He’s very unhappy with the response to him.”

Well, at least he can expect Shailene to stay by his side — and brag about his, ahem, foot size!

