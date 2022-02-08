Super Bowl 2022: All The Best Commercials!

Are you ready for some commercials?!

Wile many people enjoy the big Super Bowl showdown — this year, between the Bengals and Rams — others are just in it for the ads. Whether it’s celeb-filled, full of laughs, or deeply touching — the big game takes a little backseat to the moments in between the plays! Hopefully it’s worth it, because NBC sought between $5.8 million and $7 million for a 30-second spot in 2022!!

Ch-ch-check out the commercials (below)! And stay tuned, because we’ll be updating this post with more as they come in!

Lindsay Lohan for Planet Fitness

Kevin Hart for Sam’s Club

Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Noah, Nicholas Braun, and Jennifer Coolidge for Uber Eats

Steve Buscemi & Peyton Manning for Michelob Ultra

Ken Jeong & Joel McHale for Planters

Hannah Waddingham for Rakuten

Budweiser

Sam Adams

Wallbox

Vroom

Brie Larson, Dave Bautista, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, and Danai Gurira for Nissan

Kia

Carvana

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost for Amazon Alexa

Pete Davidson for Hellmann’s

Guy Fieri for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda

Mila Kunis & Demi Moore for AT&T

Deion Sanders for Oikos

Idris Elba for Booking.com

Seth Rogen & Paul Rudd for Lay’s

Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart for BIC

Kenny G for Busch Beer

Charlie Puth & Megan Thee Stallion for Flamin’ Hot Doritos

[Image via Lays/Planet Fitness/Uber Eats/Sam’s Club/Hellmann’s/Amazon/Rakuten/YouTube]