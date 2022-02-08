Super Bowl 2022: All The Best Commercials!

Are you ready for some commercials?!
Wile many people enjoy the big Super Bowl showdown — this year, between the Bengals and Rams — others are just in it for the ads. Whether it’s celeb-filled, full of laughs, or deeply touching — the big game takes a little backseat to the moments in between the plays! Hopefully it’s worth it, because NBC sought between $5.8 million and $7 million for a 30-second spot in 2022!!
YEESH!
Ch-ch-check out the commercials (below)! And stay tuned, because we’ll be updating this post with more as they come in!
Contents [hide]
- 1 Lindsay Lohan for Planet Fitness
- 2 Kevin Hart for Sam’s Club
- 3 Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Noah, Nicholas Braun, and Jennifer Coolidge for Uber Eats
- 4 Steve Buscemi & Peyton Manning for Michelob Ultra
- 5 Ken Jeong & Joel McHale for Planters
- 6 Hannah Waddingham for Rakuten
- 7 Budweiser
- 8 Sam Adams
- 9 Wallbox
- 10 Vroom
- 11 Brie Larson, Dave Bautista, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, and Danai Gurira for Nissan
- 12 Kia
- 13 Carvana
- 14 Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost for Amazon Alexa
- 15 Pete Davidson for Hellmann’s
- 16 Guy Fieri for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda
- 17 Mila Kunis & Demi Moore for AT&T
- 18 Deion Sanders for Oikos
- 19 Idris Elba for Booking.com
- 20 Seth Rogen & Paul Rudd for Lay’s
- 21 Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart for BIC
- 22 Kenny G for Busch Beer
- 23 Charlie Puth & Megan Thee Stallion for Flamin’ Hot Doritos
[Image via Lays/Planet Fitness/Uber Eats/Sam’s Club/Hellmann’s/Amazon/Rakuten/YouTube]
Feb 08, 2022 11:33am PDT