Watch Kristen Wiig Get Inducted Into SNL’s Five-Timers Club By Paul Rudd, Matt Damon, Ryan Gosling, & More!

Kristen Wiig is officially a Five-Timer!

During this weekend’s installment of Saturday Night Live, the Bridesmaids star took center stage to cement her membership in the show’s exclusive Five-Timers Club, which you can only join if you’ve hosted the show at least five times… Or, that’s at least supposed to be the rule!

During her opening monologue, the 50-year-old gushed about how excited she is to “officially” be a part of the club, especially being a “former cast member.” Kristen was a regular on the show from 2005 to 2012. Then out of nowhere, someone shouted her name as the camera cut to the audience to reveal Paul Rudd, standing with an ear-to-ear grin in his own Five-Timers Club jacket! He asked to read a script for a rumored Five-Timers sketch, which historically includes a bunch of A-listers, but Kristen said they weren’t doing one.

Former show writer Paula Pell then stood up in the audience and told the Palm Royale star that Five-Timers jackets are handed “out to everybody like free maxi pads.” A confused Kristen corrected her, citing the rule that you have to host five times to get one… Unless you’re Matt Damon!

The Bourne Identity star ALSO stood in the audience in his very own Five-Timers jacket despite only ever hosting twice. He explained:

“Lorne [Michaels] said the first time I hosted was so good it counted for three, and then the second time, not quite as good, that only counted for two. But by my math, that’s five, baby.”

HA!

A dejected Kristen then asked Lorne if the jacket even still holds any meaning as the camera cut to reveal him standing with Jon Hamm, Fred Armisen, Will Forte, and Martin Short — who were ALL wearing the jackets! Because “together” they’ve hosted five times!

Uhhhh??!

Matt then cut back in to try and offer his own jacket to Kristen, but she declined. He then tried to make her feel better by claiming that she’s the youngest and first female member of the group… Which she quickly corrected him on by pointing out that Emma Stone recently joined. HA!

Eventually, all the guys gathered around Kristen to sing “This is your night” — before things were derailed by ONE final surprise guest: Ryan Gosling! The Barbie star came out in a jacket of his own to present Kristen with hers! Watch the clip (below):

We guess that celebrity skit DID end up happening after all! Lolz!

Musical guest Raye also took the stage to perform her hits Escapism and Worth It. You can ch-ch-check out those performances (below):

Beautifully done!

Catch up on all the rest of the hilarious skits (below):

Thoughts on this week’s episode, Perezcious readers?? Are you. happy to see Kristen join the Five-Timers Club? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

