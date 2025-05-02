Pennsylvania Woman Caught On Camera POOPING On Another Driver’s Car During Wild Road Rage Incident!

What a bizarre and crappy, literally, way to get revenge…

A woman in Pennsylvania pooped on another driver’s car during a road rage incident this week! No, we are not kidding! It was all caught on camera! According to NBC10 Philadelphia, 44-year-old Christina Solometo took a dump on someone’s vehicle following an argument that began when one driver cut off another in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

The other driver did not report the incident to law enforcement. However, a bystander recorded what went down and posted the shocking video to Instagram! The footage shows Solometo jumping out of her vehicle, walking to another car, pulling down her pants, and squatting on the hood before dropping a deuce. Seconds later, the other drink honks on the horn and screams at the woman. You can watch the original video (below). Warning, it is graphic!

WTF…

The video went viral soon after, sparking a ton of memes and earning her the name of the “Delco Pooper.” However, the clip also led to her arrest! NBC10 Philadelphia reported cops identified Solometo as the suspect, took her into custody, and charged her with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment, and depositing waste on highway. While everyone cannot help but poke fun of the situation, Police Chief David Madonna told NBC10 Philadelphia that this is a serious matter:

“I know it’s being joked on a lot. There’s all kinds of puns and innuendos online but bottom line, we are treating it seriously. It can’t happen in this community. No town wants this to happen in their town. The recognition a town gets over this kind of thing, it’s really unwelcome. We don’t want this.”

Meanwhile, her family didn’t say much but claimed to the outlet that there is more to the story behind what happened than the video shows. Umm, this seems like a clear-cut case to us! They have video evidence of her crapping on someone’s car in broad daylight! Solometo swears she had a good reason to for the s****y act, though! A video of her arrest showed her laughing before telling a reporter who asked what happened:

“The lady chased me. She chased me and I asked her not to attack me.”

She reiterated the woman “chased” her, and she “got out and begged her to stop.” Watch (below):

And there’s more to her story from there! According to an affidavit obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer, she told police she was waiting to turn left and honked at the driver in front of her when she did not move once the light turned green. Solometo claimed the other motorist mocked her in her rearview mirror, but since she was suffering from stomach issues, she just drove around the car and turned left.

However, the other driver allegedly began following her. And instead of continuing to drive, she got out of the vehicle to confront them. Then, she claimed to the police that the other driver insulted her. TMZ reported the cops say the motorist called her a “fat bitch” and that angered her, so she pooped on the car! As the affidavit stated:

“Solometo said, ‘I wanted to punch her in the face, but I pooped on her car instead and went home.”

Police said Solometo later informed them:

“It was a clean poop. I didn’t even have to wipe.”

TMI…

We guess beware of the “Delco Pooper!” You never know when she will strike again if you piss her off! LOLz! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Prospect Park Police]