Pete Davidson Brings ‘Lovey’ Date Madelyn Cline To SNL After Party! LOOK!

It looks like Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline’s romance is heating up!

As Perezcious readers know, the Bupkis star hosted Saturday Night Live’s season 49 premiere. Between returning from the Hollywood strikes AND navigating the difficult task of addressing the devastating Hamas attacks on Israel, the gig wasn’t for the faint of heart — but it looks like he had some help celebrating afterwards.

In photos obtained by multiple outlets, the 29-year-old can be seen heading into the sketch comedy show’s afterparty at Catch Steak in NYC alongside his rumored fling Madelyn!

The Outer Banks star dressed up in an all-black ensemble, including a turtleneck, baggy pants, and Adidas sneakers, while the Bodies Bodies Bodies star sported a fashionable tracksuit. The two were also joined by Madelyn’s friend, Ozark star Sofia Hublitz. See (below):

Pete Davidson Attends SNL After Party with Madelyn Cline: 'They Seemed Very Lovey' (Exclusive) https://t.co/bS6nyYnCP3 — People (@people) October 16, 2023

Cute! But it sounds like they weren’t too into mingling! An insider told People on Monday morning that while “they seemed very lovey, very cute,” they ultimately “kept to themselves.” Inneresting….

However, despite being “not very social,” Pete ended up partying the night away “till after 4 a.m.” Maybe they were just lost in each other’s eyes! Ha! FWIW, A source also told E! News that the two were spotted leaving the function hand-in-hand. Maybe they were taking a page out of fellow partygoer Taylor Swift’s book??

[Images via NBC & Harper’s Bazaar UK/YouTube]