Pete Davidson Details The Heartbreaking Way He’s Been ‘Fooling Everyone’

Everything is not as it seems with Pete Davidson.

During an interview People published on Sunday, the Bodies Bodies Bodies star got candid about how he handles fame and the pressure of public perception… Which isn’t exactly in line with his own self-perception! He told the outlet:

“If you guys think I have confidence, I have been fooling everyone.”

For example, he cited what a challenge it is “to say anything in print and not be afraid to come across the wrong way,” which is a constant balancing act for anyone in the public eye. But there’s one aspect of his childhood that has had a MAJOR impact on his life:

“I had a really s***ty childhood and like the worst thing that ever could have happened to me, happened to me when I was seven.”

If you weren’t aware, the Bupkis star’s father Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter, died valiantly as a first responder on September 11, 2001. Pete has been open in the past about how the tragedy has affected his mental health and even his career path — and for a long time, his mentality!

In his interview with People, he talked about falling into the traps of people pleasing and “trying to be of service to others and not tak[ing] care of [himself].” And for years, he was in a dark place… Just earlier this week he opened up about how his tattoos — which he’s in the process of removing — are representative of a time he “felt ugly and that [he] needed to be covered up.” But he’s since gotten to a place where he kind of just says, “f**k it!” The 31-year-old told People:

“I’ve kind of just been like, ‘F**k it. Like who the — cares?’ You know? And like, ‘F**k everyone’ … At the end of the day, it’s like your family matters and your two or three friends that you have matter. Everybody else can go f**k themselves. And you don’t have to put all this pressure on yourself.”

Speaking on his newfound mentality, he added:

“This is sort of newer for me. But I think it kind of shows if you see me now … it’s a little different because I went through something pretty tough. I just think who cares what people you don’t even know think? Like who the f**k cares You don’t know them.”

We’re happy to hear he’s becoming more secure!

The stand-up comedian went on to share a pertinent piece of advice a buddy once shared with him:

“I was feeling really bad about … I just thought this certain celebrity didn’t like me. It was a couple of years ago — and my friend, who I’ve been friends with forever said, ‘Hey man, no one is thinking about you like that. No one gives a f**k about you. Everyone is just thinking about themselves and the only thing people want from you is when they see you on TV, they want to laugh. That’s it. Everyone’s so wrapped up in their own s**t, so don’t worry about it.”

Rigid delivery, but valid advice! Everyone really is just trying to figure it out for themselves! And we’re happy Pete is moving forward on that path without letting too much out the outside noise in!

Elsewhere in the interview, Pete went on to share his thoughts about the added uphill battle today’s kids have with technology at their fingertips:

“As far as young dudes, I’m having a tough time in today’s society and I can’t imagine growing up with a device, a phone or a computer that just makes you miserable all day and tricks you into thinking you have to go on it all day.”

He added, “a lot of innocence is taken away” and “a lot of anxiety is provided,” noting:

“I just think social media and the internet in general is the devil — and I just think there’s going to be new studies in the next five, 10, 20 years of how it ruined, you know, the future of humans.”

The King of Staten Island star acknowledged it can be “scary” and “uncomfortable” to give the devices a rest, but concluded:

“I promise you it’s so worth it to talk to a human and see that there is goodness in the world.”

What are your reactions to Pete’s vulnerable interview, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC/YouTube]