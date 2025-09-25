Pete Davidson Details Gut-Wrenching Admission From His Mother That Inspired His Sobriety

It took a very raw phone call to influence Pete Davidson to finally get sober.

During Tuesday’s episode of Theo Von‘s This Past Weekend podcast, the SNL star opened up about how his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, encouraged him to get sober more than a year ago. He shared:

“My mom’s the most supportive person in the world. And it got to a point where she called me when I was in rehab and she was like, ‘My biggest fear is that I will turn on the news and I’ll see that my son has died.’”

Oof…

Such a heartbreaking thought, and it was really jarring for the comedian to hear:

“She’s so supportive and wants to always have positivity around. That killed me. So I was like, ‘Alright, can’t die until she’s dead.’”

His entire family is no stranger to loss, either. Pete lost his father, Scott Davidson, during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in NYC. Because of that, he can’t fathom putting his mother through more pain, he expressed:

“I’d have to be a f**king sociopath to not get my s**t together.”

Along with his 28-year-old sister Casey, The King of Staten Island lead acknowledged his mother was one of the people who helped him begin his sobriety journey — and it wasn’t easy. He recalled:

“Anybody that’s actually loved me and cared about me has gotten the worst wrath from me. Like, ‘F**k you, leave me. Go ahead, leave me.’”

He eventually realized not everyone in his close circle was willing to deal with his “deranged” behavior:

“I was like, ‘Oh s**t you’re calling my bluff.’ And I love you and I don’t want you to go away.”

Addiction can be so difficult. Props to his family for sticking by him and helping him get the help he needed. It all paid off too. He’s now happily sober and ready to start a new chapter of his life as he and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt prepare to welcome their first child. The 31-yer-old gushed:

“Thank God I’m sober and where I am. I’m very grateful that it happened now and with Elsie.”

Amazing!

His sweet momma must be so relieved now, too! She no longer has to worry so much!

