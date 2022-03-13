Whoa! Did Pete Davidson Get Kim Kardashian’s Name Tattooed On His Chest?!

It appears Pete Davidson possibly got some fresh new ink in honor of his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian!

The Saturday Night Live star may have accidentally revealed the tattoo on his chest, which spells out “Kim” in black letters, during an intense text message exchange with Kanye West on Sunday. Davidson shared the since-deleted conversation on social media through friend Dave Sirus after the 44-year-old rapper said the comedian was “bragging” about being in bed with Kimmy Kakes. The King of Staten Island actor began the heated texts in response to Kanye’s previous post regarding the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s decision to allow their 8-year-old daughter North to use TikTok, saying:

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

He did not hold back! And when Kanye responded by asking “where” Davidson was at the moment, the 28-year-old cheekily replied:

“In bed with your wife.”

And of course, he included some photo evidence! Davidson looked shirtless in bed – which we assume was at the Beverly Hills Hotel since he invited Kanye to his room there in order to talk things out. In the snapshot, he stuck his tongue out and flashed a peace sign at the camera. Take a look (below):

Oh Pete…

When the text conversation leaked online, eagle-eyed social media users then spotted what looks to be some the new artwork on his chest. Many have even suggested that Kim may have tatted the name herself – a la Kravis – since it appears to be in her handwriting. Podcaster Amanda Hirsch wrote on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” account on the ‘gram:

“Omg you guys: PETE HAS A KIM TAT.”

One person then noted in the comments section:

“It looks like something done by someone who doesn’t tattoo. I have a big guess that he let Kim do it.”

Someone else then said:

“Is that Kim”s handwriting? How Kravis of them!”

A third user added:

“Kravis is shaking”

Oddly enough, Davidson has been going through the painful process of removing all of his tattoos for his acting career – making the new tattoo for Kim very inneresting! He previously told Seth Meyers last May:

“I didn’t think that they would put me in stuff. I thought after SNL it was a wrap. I honestly never thought that I would get an opportunity to act and I love it a lot. It takes like three hours — you have to get there like three hours earlier — to cover all your tattoos. For some reason, people in movies, they don’t have them that much.”

But we guess he wanted to keep up the tradition of getting some ink in honor of his latest girlfriends! Maybe it was an early six-month anniversary gift? Who knows!

What do you think of the alleged ink, Perezcious readers? Too soon or very sweet? Sound OFF in the comments!

