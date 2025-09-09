‘Phillies Karen' Exposed! Dad Reveals 'Vulgar' Details Of Rant To Get Ball From His Son

Mayhem broke out in the stands at a Philadelphia Phillies game on Friday!

If you haven’t seen the viral video yet, during a game between the Phillies and the Miami Marlins in Florida, a home run was hit into the stands, and several folks went for it. One quick dad got there before anyone else and brought the ball back over to his son. Cute, right? Classic baseball moment.

But cameras then caught a woman — now dubbed “Phillies Karen” — stomping over to the family and confronting the dad. The woman started shouting at the father, getting up in his face. He looked so freaked out — and quickly gave in and handed over the ball. The woman angrily walked off, but at least she was out of their faces. Check it out:

A Phillies fan retrieves a home run ball for his son and this woman is furious she did not get the ball pic.twitter.com/kDMMJrw2R5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 6, 2025

OMG!

Crazy! It looked intense — and apparently, it was even worse for the poor family who heard what the woman was saying!

The dad, named Drew Feltwell, has broken his silence on the incident. Breaking down what happened while speaking to Fox Sports on Monday, Drew said the woman’s comments were so rude, he can’t even repeat them! He detailed:

“I can’t even repeat that on air. She was very vulgar.”

WTF! She was doing all this right in front of his young kids, too! Ugh. He continued:

“Screaming right in my ear that, you know, lotta bad words and, ‘That’s my ball.’ That was her section and trying to tell me she had the right to that ball. The screaming and yelling kinda got to us, and I just wanted her to go away. So, that’s how she got the ball.”

Oh no! It’s a freaking baseball at a sporting event – why was she so intense about it? Even if she was in the right — which everyone agrees she was not. This wasn’t a player handing a souvenir to a fan, a home run ball is fair game for whoever gets there first. But she decided it was hers, and she was going to terrorize this guy until he gave in.

Speaking to CBS News, the father added:

“She just kept yelling and yelling and yelling and you know, I would’ve loved to turn my back or [push] her away or something like that but, you know, there’s a lot of eyes on me. So I just decided to make it end and give her the ball and be happy that she goes away and get it over with.”

Drew was with his family at the game, celebrating his son Lincoln‘s 10th birthday. The ball was given to him as a gift. Such a cool thing to happen during his birthday celebrations, right? That’s why this situation was extra heartbreaking, Drew noted to Fox Sports:

“It was tough giving the ball back, but it ended that situation. I hope that ball meant a lot to her.”

Oof.

Luckily, because the video went so viral before the game even ended, Lincoln got an even better gift! The family was invited to meet the home run-hitter, Harrison Bader, after the game! And he signed a bat for the birthday boy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by phillies (@phillies)

Meanwhile, the so-called Karen was booed out of the stadium. Yeesh! That’s karma!

Since the video went wild online, fans have been trying to figure out who the “Phillies Karen” really is as she’s faced a ton of backlash for her actions. But this online bullying is something Drew doesn’t condone, he told USA Today Sports on Monday:

“Please don’t do anything to that lady. Leave it alone. You know, somebody knows her and can talk to her, that’s different. But God, I don’t want people breaking in their house and stuff like that. The internet already messed her up pretty good.”

He furthered:

“I could say something like she got what she deserved, but I don’t know if she deserved that much.”

Good for him for shutting down the cruelty. Don’t need to fight fire with fire. As for what he’d like to see come from this mess, Drew told Fox Sports:

“Well, I’d love to get the ball to give back to my son.”

That said, he wants all the hate to stop, no matter what:

“But I don’t want anything bad to happen to her. Our evening worked out quite well afterward.”

Good!

BTW, this has gone so viral, the Hammonton Public Schools in New Jersey had to release a statement on social media declining rumors about the identity of the woman, writing on Facebook on Saturday:

“The woman identified on social media as ‘Phillies Karen’ is not and has never been an employee of Hammonton Public Schools located in Hammonton, New Jersey. Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect.”

Oh no! Is someone harassing the school? If so they’re keeping their sense of humor about it! They added:

“Anyone who works for our school district, attended as a student or lives in our community would obviously have caught the ball barehanded in the first place, avoiding this entire situation.”

LMFAO!

Hear more from the dad (below):

