Post Malone Is The ‘Healthiest He’s Been In Years’ Despite Fan Concern Over Weight Loss

Post Malone is OK, despite what fans may think…

If you follow the Feeling Whitney artist, you may have seen him looking a bit on the slimmer side earlier this week while performing live in Sydney, Australia. See (below):

Fans get worried for Post Malone after watching him perform like this????????????????????‍♂️pic.twitter.com/d3NMe7dn1N — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 6, 2023

After the video footage surfaced, fans quickly jumped on Twitter to not only call out his physical appearance, but also the way in which he performed:

“Just saw a video of Post Malone in a show. He looks bad. Jerking and looks like he lost weight. I hope he’s ok. That’s my dude” “I’m a bit worried that you lost so much weight.. I’m not used to it. Stay healthy please”

However, other fans came to his defense:

“post malone isn’t doing hard core drugs anymore, that’s why his music has changed so drastically and he looks so much healthier. he’s singing with passion now if he was stiff then it’s like ???? but how else is he supposed to sing [I Fall Apart]?” “Apparently Post Malone can’t sing his own song with sentiment without people thinking he’s on drugs. Literally this songs [sic] is sooo sentimental I don’t know how anyone could sing this son [sic] with no expression”

However, the 27-year-old is now putting all worries to rest. According to sources close to the artist via TMZ, he’s not on drugs or sick. Apparently, he somewhat recently gained weight for a movie role, and in the time since, has been sticking to a strict diet and workout plan to shed the extra lbs. Additionally, he’s been touring since September, with each set lasting around 90 minutes, which the outlet was told may also be contributing to his weight loss.

And if that wasn’t all evidence enough, the Congratulations artist, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, even had the support of his father, Rich Post, in the form of an Instagram comment! On a fan video questioning his health, the protective poppa wrote in the comments section:

“Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically”

This is certainly all great news to hear! As you likely know, the Stay artist welcomed a baby girl with his now fiancée, who has not yet been publicly identified, sometime last year. He even thanked his love during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show last June for helping him out of a “rough patch” with alcoholism:

“I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again. It’s the guidance out of the dark into the light … She saved my f**king life — it’s pretty epic.”

We’re glad Posty is happy and healthy!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

