Jen Shah Ordered To Enter Mental Health Treatment Program After Prison

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

New conditions have been added for when Jen Shah eventually gets released from prison!

As you may know, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced earlier this month to six-and-a-half years behind bars for her part in a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims – many of whom were elderly people. While Jen waits to head to prison by February 17, it looks like the court placed more stipulations on her prison release.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Sunday, the 49-year-old reality star must enter a mental health treatment program that’s approved by her probation officer and take prescribed medication unless a doctor states otherwise during her five-year probation period. The stipulation states:

“You must participate in an outpatient mental health treatment program approved by the United States Probation Office. You must continue to take any prescribed medications unless otherwise instructed by the health care provider. You must contribute to the cost of services rendered based on your ability to pay and the availability of third-party payments. The Court authorizes the release of available psychological and psychiatric evaluations and reports, including the pre-sentence investigation report, to the health care provider.”

The legal filing then notes that Jen will join an “outpatient treatment program” – which “may include testing to determine whether you have reverted to using drugs or alcohol.” What else does she have to do? The Bravolebrity also has to give her probation officer “access to any requested financial information,” and she must ask for approval to “incur new credit charges or open additional lines of credit” until she is on schedule with her restitution payments. Jen is required to pay 15 percent of her gross income for her restitution, currently set at $6,646,251.00.

Jen has been open about her mental health in the past. During an episode of RHOSLC, the television personality revealed she attempted suicide after Chris Harrington created the anonymous Instagram account “shahexposed” to blast Bravo stars amid her fraud trial. She explained on the show that between being trolled online and her legal troubles, she reached her breaking point:

“When I found out about shahexposed, it came on a day when there was just a lot of negativity dealing with the trial. And I got to the point that day where I was done. I locked myself in the bathroom and Coach was so scared, he had to kick the door down because he didn’t know what I was going to do, and Coach had to take me to the hospital.”

Oof. No matter who someone is or what they’ve done, you never know how your words will hurt them. Thoughts on the new conditions added to Jen’s release, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

