Post Malone knows what the people want and he gave it to us at the Uber One Super Bowl party inside of Fontainebleau Las Vegas’s BleauLive Theater. It was hit after hit after hit and only the hits! Crushed it! AND we have some bonus exclusive footage and a storytime of Post for all of our @ThePerezHilton Instagram subscribers. CLICK HERE to sign up, if you can! Your support means so much! Instagram.com/ThePerezHitlon