Pregnant Margot Robbie Showed Off Her Baby Bump In Super Chic Outfit At Wimbledon! LOOK!

Pregnant Margot Robbie served up looks at Wimbledon!

The 34-year-old mom-to-be attended the tennis championships in London on Friday with her husband, Tom Ackerley, during which her baby bump got its fashion debut.

And, of course, Margot looked absolutely amazing! Are we even surprised she’s already nailing her pregnancy style, though?! According to Page Six, the actress stepped out in a white asymmetric look with an attached cape over her shoulder from Alaïa. While the dress appears to have a polka dot pattern, a reel from the Instagram account I Deserve Couture revealed the dots are actually snaps all over that allow the wearer to fix the fit and style to their desire. Perfect maternity wear! See (below):

 

Wow! Naturally, the Barbie star rocked the outfit! She even put her own twist on it, keeping it short and accessorizing with an ivory-and-black canvas Alaïa Le Teckel bag, Alaïa Spike mules, a pair of silver hoops, and oversized black sunglasses. Ch-ch-check out her ensemble (below):

LOVE IT!!!

She looked so chic! What are your thoughts on Margot’s pregnancy style so far, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

Jul 12, 2024 13:15pm PDT

