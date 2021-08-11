Did Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Remove His 'Misunderstood' Face Tattoo After Just A Year??

Presley Gerber is clearly looking for a fresh start, and judging by what we’re seeing from these pics, he’s certainly going to get it!

The 22-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber appears to have had his controversial face tattoo removed! Thank goodness… At least, that’s what it looks like based on recent pics that showed Presley with a totally clear, ink-free face while out and about at the Malibu Country Mart in SoCal on Monday with girlfriend Sydney Brooke.

You can see the pictures for yourself — check ’em out HERE — but it looks pretty cut and dry, doesn’t it? Now we’re just left to wonder whether he had any kind of tattoo removal procedures… or if maybe the ink was temporary to begin with??

As fans will recall, Presley debuted the face tattoo back in February of 2020. Weeks later, he showed off yet another face tattoo — this one, the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ logo tattooed on his temple! But Presley quickly revealed that second tattoo to be a fake, and explained he’d simply used a filter that made it look like the baseball team’s logo was inked permanently onto his skin.

So, knowing that, we have to ask about it — could the “misunderstood” tattoo have been a fake, too?! Certainly that would’ve been a longer, more involved fake than the Dodgers one… and Presley has never come out and admitted it, so perhaps that’s evidence enough that it was probably real?

It’s all a moot point, though, because whatever it was, it’s gone now! What do U make of Presley’s new look, Perezcious readers? Happy that he ditched the face tattoo, or not??

[Image via AEDT/WENN]