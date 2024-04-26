Kim Zolciak Explains What She Was Thinking With That Shocking 'RIP' Kroy Biermann Post -- But Do U Buy This?!

Kim Zolciak is clapping back after fans (and her own daughter) were outraged by a previous Instagram post in which she suggested Kroy Biermann had died!

If you missed it, earlier in the week, the Bravo personality posted a black-and-white photo of her and her estranged husband, captioning it “#RIP #LinkInBio.” The clearly clickbait post directed fans to a Celebuzz article about celebrities who had died in 2023.

So, it had nothing to do with the NFL star. Yet at first glance, even her second eldest daughter Ariana Biermann was fooled! The 22-year-old took to her TikTok to reveal she has “secondhand embarrassment” for her momma and almost had “a damn heart attack” when she saw the post and all the DMs that followed.

So f**ked up, right?? But now The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has the audacity to be MAD at her fans for supposedly overreacting to the upload! WTF? Kim returned to the ‘gram on Thursday with another black-and-white snapshot of the exes. Along with it, she BLASTED her followers in the caption, writing:

“#LinkInBio… I am TIRED OF ALL THE LIES and ACCUSATIONS. EVERY DAY it’s always something new. I’m tired of so much BS being thrown my way. So you want to know ‘what died?’ Here’s the truth.”

This time, the link led to a new interview with Warped Speed, where she opened up about the controversy. Insisting Kroy is “alive and well,” the Don’t Be Tardy lead complained:

“So everyone in the world, it seems, is talking about my post yesterday. Let’s be clear — at no point did I claim Kroy was dead nor did I allude to that. In fact, I used a picture of BOTH of us and said #RIP- and, frankly, the end of my relationship was like a death of sorts so #RIP to that.”

Girl, what?? She knew exactly what she was doing with that misleading (and now-deleted!!!) post. And it’s not weird to post a photo with someone when they’ve died. That’s pretty normal for a tribute! If she wanted fans to know she was talking about their relationship, she could’ve — and should’ve — been way more direct!

Doubling down on the narrative that she did nothing wrong, the mother of six said the link in her IG post “had nothing to do with Kroy dying.” She added:

“The story was a tribute to many we’ve lost this past year. And yes my relationship was lost too so it seemed fitting.”

She then attacked fans for “jump[ing] to conclusions” and thinking she’d ever announce her ex’s death in this way, noting:

“People also need to get serious. Do you actually think if Kroy died — even with all of the issues we’ve had — my first instinct would be to go to my Instagram and post #LinkInBio with his pic and #RIP attached? Anyone who knows me—including my dear fans — know that I’d have more tact and class and compassion than that.”

But it’s totally fine to do that for some clicks and attention when he’s alive?? That’s still tacky AF! Just saying! Not accepting any of the blame, the 45-year-old angrily concluded:

“To reiterate — Kroy is alive and well and did NOT DIE nor did I ever say he has died. And that’s that.”

Damn. Go on and gaslight us! Jeez!

You’d think after all this drama she’d just stop it with all the clickbaity “#LinkInBio” posts. However, it seems like she’s clearly out here trying to earn as much cash as she can amid her divorce and major money problems. Next time, when something backfires, she’d be better off apologizing than throwing her fans under the bus for no reason! That’s just low! Reactions, Perezcious readers?!? What do you make of her explanation? Sound OFF (below)!

