Adam Levine Shows Off HUGE New Tattoo That Took 13 HOURS To Complete!

Adam Levine debuted a brand new tattoo on Monday — one that took 13 hours to complete!

The Maroon 5 frontman uploaded a black-and-white video to his Instagram showing the process of getting his latest tat done by artist Bill Canales. The Japanese-inspired design was so intricate, no wonder it took hours to perfect! But the outcome seemed truly worth it!

In the video (below), Canales works on the tattoo while the musician lies on a bench seemingly meditating — likely to stay calm through the pain! He also snuggles with an adorable puppy at one point… the paw-fect distraction during a long day like that!

The tattoo artist also uploaded his own video, reflecting:

“A true warrior to say the least and hell of a guy.”

Seriously, we’re so impressed! And many other artists and celebs were too! Nathan Kostechko, who worked on the incredible set of waves on Levine’s left leg, commented:

“Incredible work Bill! Adam is stoked.”

In March, Nathan and Adam grew to know each other very well when they worked on a piece of ink that took three days to finish! Insane! At the time, the 42-year-old wrote on social media:

“Today was ouch but worth it.”

As is evident by the many close-up shots of the former The Voice judge in the videos (above), the dad of two is no stranger to tats. While they’re all meaningful to him, some hold deeper significance than others, like his matching tattoo with wife Behati Prinsloo.

The duo both have ink that reads in script:

“you’re so cool, you’re so cool, you’re so cool”

In 2016, the model told ET:

“It’s on my side”

Discussing the ink further, she added:

“It’s not a new thing. We first got it together when we got married.”

How sweet!

Another notable piece of body art the pop star has is the massive back tattoo of a mermaid he got in 2015, one his wife happily approves! She told the outlet:

“It’s kind of an old school, Sailor Jerry kind of vibe, and him and his tattoo artist just worked on it for a really long time. I approve!”

Get a good look at it (below)!

Whoa… Adam certainly likes a bold and intricate design! Pretty soon, he’s gonna run out of space for more!

