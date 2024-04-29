Ready To Feel Ancient? Bow Wow Officially Has A TEENAGER Now!

Bow Wow is officially the father of a TEEN! Where does the time go?!

On Sunday, the Like Mike star took to Instagram to share a pic with his daughter Shai, whom he shares with ex Joie Chavis… in honor of her 13th birthday! Yes, you read that right! Lil Bow Wow is now old enough to have a TEENAGER!

Related: Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Glimpse Of Son To Celebrate Milestone!

He shared a pic with Shai, presumably at her birthday dinner since he tagged Nobu, and wrote:

“Started as a teen now i have one. happy birthday @_shaimoss #girldad #thebig13”

The 37-year-old wore a button up shirt and tie and held up a three in one hand and a one in the other signifying his daughter’s age, while she sported a black skirt, knee-high boots, and a denim jacket. See (below):

We can’t believe it!! Luckily he still has a while before younger kid Stone, 3, whom he shares with ex Olivia Sky, hits the teen years.

Happy birthday Shai!

[Image via Joie Chavis/TikTok, 20th Century Fox/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]