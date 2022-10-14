Damn!! King Charles Will BAN Prince Harry From Coronation If He Attacks Queen Camilla In New Book?!

This is harsh as f**k!

King Charles III has no problem deepening the feud with his son, Prince Harry, if he feels his wife Queen Camilla is being attacked! So much for Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding photo in his office making it seem like he still had a soft spot for his son! Yeesh.

In a new Daily Beast report out on Thursday, a source revealed the King is “incredibly protective” of his second wife — so much so he won’t stand by and let his son lash out at her in his upcoming memoir. And if he does, he’ll face some serious consequences!

Related: Prince Harry Gives Super Sweet Update On Archie & Lilibet In New Video!

A friend of Camilla told the outlet:

“Almost everything Charles has done over the past twenty years has, in one way or another, been about getting Camilla accepted by the public. He loves her. He is incredibly protective of her and he couldn’t do it without her. Even the queen finally accepted that.”

On the King’s potential next steps, the insider continued:

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla.”

How exactly will His Majesty get revenge, should things come to it?

While Buckingham Palace declined to comment, sources from the palace confirmed the couple is currently in the “tbc” pile. This is leaving the door open for Charles to either invite them or exclude them when the time comes for his May 6 event (also his grandson Archie‘s birthday — already making it more complicated for Harry and Meghan to make it).

Would he really bar his son from the biggest moment of his royal life — and a major turning point for the country?? It seems like it would be difficult to ever reconcile after such a snub. But several other royal insiders seem to believe Charles has already reached his last straw. Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told the outlet:

“There is no doubt that Charles would like Harry and Meghan to be at his coronation. And to be fair to Charles, he has been magnanimous in terms of extending, very publicly, olive branches to the Sussexes, not only in his televised accession address but also putting them front and center at the funeral events. But he does expect respect in return, and a problem is going to arise if, between now and then, Harry repays him by attacking him, Camilla or the institution. He is not going to put up with inaccurate and unfair attacks.”

Wow. She added:

“[Queen Elizabeth II] was ruthless when it came to protecting the institution, and Charles will be too, and we are possibly seeing that in the lack of urgency around naming Archie and Lilibet prince and princess. My understanding is that Charles is not averse to granting them titles, but he expects to see respect from the Sussexes in return. The ball is in the Sussexes’ court. The royals, just like the rest of us, are waiting to see what they will do next.”

Meanwhile, royal author Duncan Larcombe suggested one way for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to prove they want to make amends with their family and secure their seats at the coronation would be to wish Prince William and Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton well during their upcoming trip to Boston:

“What Harry and Meghan say and do in the next few months really matters. Their actions over the next few weeks could decide not just what relations with the royals will be like for the coronation in May, but what they will be like for the rest of their lives. Everything depends on what he, in particular, says in his book, which is, by some margin, the most eagerly awaited royal book of all time and the first to be written by a family member.”

Duncan also insisted the palace has an easy way out of bad PR if they decide not to invite the California natives, adding:

“If the palace do decide not to invite Harry, one way around it is for them just to say the coronation is an institutional event, not a family event, and so it is for working royals only.”

Well, definitely look out for those words over the next few weeks: “institutional event.” Duncan reasoned:

“While it will be an extraordinary snub for Harry if he is not invited to support his father on the biggest day of his life, it is equally hard to see how the king can invite him if the backdrop to the coronation is Harry sticking machetes in the backs of Charles and Camilla while promoting in his book.”

True — though Harry’s absence might also be distracting. He continued:

“Charles appears to be keeping his powder dry until he sees what they come out with. He has not yet made Harry and Meghan’s children prince and princess, although they are entitled to those titles as a matter of law and precedent. That’s a carrot that could be left out there for years to come. Charles is certainly not rushing to make a declaration one way or another, and he may be taking some comfort from the reports that Harry is desperately trying to rewrite the parts of the book that are most critical about his father.”

It’s hard to know what Harry’s going to do about this, but it does bring some insight into the fact he and Meghan have been “panicked” recently as they try to edit both their Netflix documentary series and his memoir.

Related: Harry & Meghan’s Neighborhood Targeted By NEW ‘Bling Ring’ Burglars!

Time’s almost up for the TV show since the streamer is hoping to air it in December. But the book is likely not going to hit shelves until next year — months after the speculated November release date. This is giving the Archewell founders time to edit some “truth bombs” out of the book, which has his family members “hugely nervous” for the release.

Earlier this month, royal biographer Tom Bower told Page Six he expects the explosive page-turner will come out “around Easter,” which is just one month before the King’s coronation. Plenty of time for Charles to read up and determine whether or not Harry’s allowed at his ceremony! But the delayed publication date might not actually be good for the royals. The author believes the memoir will now include a chapter about Queen Elizabeth’s death — and the drama that followed! He speculated:

“There’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family. So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison.”

Harry better watch his words, unless he doesn’t care about seeing his father and stepmother get crowned! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think the King would really ban his youngest son?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]