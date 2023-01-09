Prince Harry Walks Back 'Villain' Claim About Queen Camilla & Reveals If He’d Ever Return To Royal Family In GMA Interview!

Prince Harry is just one day away from the release of his explosive memoir Spare, and his press tour is only just heating up!

As we covered, the renegade royal sat down with Anderson Cooper for a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday night — where he notably slammed Queen Camilla, calling her a “villain” who spilled stories about him to the press to make herself look better. Now, just hours later, his Good Morning America interview with Michael Strahan has been released and he’s singing a very different tune when it comes to his stepmom! Hmm…

Read on (below) to hear all the latest claims made by Harry in Monday’s GMA chat!

Queen Camilla

Perhaps the most noteworthy part of the conversation came when Michael brought up comments Harry made about his father King Charles III’s wife. In Spare, the 38-year-old holds nothing back, arguing Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar” and claiming he and Prince William urged their father not to remarry after the death of Princess Diana. He doubled down in his 60 Minutes appearance by arguing Camilla’s “campaign” for the throne made her “dangerous” due to “the need for her to rehabilitate her image.” He insisted:

“That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

Damn. Harsh AF, right?! This is why we were pretty surprised when Harry revealed he actually has NO (?!) hard feelings for his stepmother. Wait, what? When asked what Camilla had done to make Harry so resistant to welcoming her into the family, Harry replied on GMA:

“I have a huge amount of compassion for her, you know? Being the third person within my parents’ marriage. And she had a reputation or an image to rehabilitate, and whatever conversations happened, whatever deals or trading was made right at the beginning, she was led to believe that that would be the best way of doing it.”

He has “compassion” for her?? That’s certainly new! Despite claiming there’s no bad blood between the two, the Archewell founder did reveal they don’t have much of a relationship these days, adding:

“We haven’t spoken for a long time. I love every member of my family, despite the differences. So, when I see her, we’re perfectly pleasant with each other. She’s my stepmother; I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image for her own sake.”

Why is he suddenly being so kind to her? It’s not like that’s going to help him much when it comes to snagging an invite to his father’s coronation. He’s already crossed the line!

Princess Catherine Vs. Meghan Markle

Slamming the British press, Harry claimed Princess Catherine (AKA Kate Middleton) and Meghan Markle were “pitched against” each other in the press — which directly resulted in their ongoing issues with each other! The former military officer dished:

“[The press] pitched the Waleses, which Kate and William are now, against the Sussexes, me and my wife. They always pitched us against each other. They pitched Kate and Meghan against each other.”

When asked if the press reports about Kate and Meghan fighting affected the women’s relationship, he insisted:

“Without question.”

Security

One of the biggest reasons for Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family, as they’ve reiterated several times now, was the intense media scrutiny and their security concerns — which was only made worse by the royals.

Per the Duke of Sussex, he proposed a plan for him and his wife to continue working for the monarchy while splitting their time between Canada and the UK, allowing them to get away from some of the British press. His family was not willing to “compromise,” forcing them to leave their roles behind. The institution initially agreed on a 12-month transition period (in which they would be provided with security as they settled into their new life), but it quickly fell apart when Harry, Meghan, and their son Archie were left in Vancouver Island without protection, Harry reflected:

“I was stunned that my family would allow security to be taken away, especially at the most vulnerable point for us. And maybe they didn’t understand the concerns that I had. I mean, I listed them. I laid them out.”

When asked if he thought his family didn’t understand his security concerns or just didn’t care, he sadly replied:

“I think probably a little bit of both.”

Oof.

Rejoining The Royal Family

Seeing as Harry and Meghan have been profiting off of spilling all the tea about the royal family both in his upcoming memoir and their Netflix docuseries, the host questioned the father of two’s intentions with the projects, wondering:

“Folks are going to say, ‘well, you’re taking private struggles, you’re making money off of them and you’re getting paid from it. It’s almost like you’ve sold out your family.’”

Harry didn’t hesitate to argue he was doing the right thing:

“The only way that I can protect us, the only way that I can correct those mistruths is by writing something – the truth – in one place. And I fully accept that writing a book is feeding the beast anyway.”

He noted elsewhere:

“I can’t ever get out [of the royal family]. And I’m incredibly aware of my position and I’m incredibly grateful for the life that I’ve had and continue to live, but there’s no version of me being able to ever get out of this.”

He also believes it’s necessary to share his side of the story in order to mend things with his estranged family (though it’s hard to see how any of this is going to help!). Harry explained:

“I don’t think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there. There’s a lot that I can forgive, but there needs to be conversations in order for reconciliation, and part of that has to be accountability.”

It’s not just the family feud stopping him from returning either, but the press, he added:

“I don’t think it’s ever going to be possible [to return]. I don’t think that, even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is a third party that is gonna do everything they can to make sure that isn’t possible. Not stopping us from going back, but making it unsurvivable. And that’s really sad because that is essentially breaking the relationship between us. If there was something in the future where we could continue to support the Commonwealth, then that’s of course on the table.”

It can’t be an easy thing for him to admit since, at one point before this drama, he had seen his life playout at Windsor, he said elsewhere in the interview:

“We were based in Windsor. That was where we genuinely thought we were going to spend the rest of our lives.”

With every new interview Harry and Meghan do, it becomes more and more clear how bitter they are for being forced to leave the royal family. Had the others agreed to their plan to live outside of the UK, we’d probably never be hearing any of these stories! Whew. Check out plenty more from the interview, including Queen Elizabeth II‘s reaction to Harry’s departure, below!

Prince Harry to @michaelstrahan on rift with his family: "What people don't know is the efforts that I've gone to to resolve this privately, both with my brother and with my father." https://t.co/3H8haerzWR pic.twitter.com/Fa45y4D3V4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2023

