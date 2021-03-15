How Prince Harry & Prince William Honored Princess Diana For UK's Mother’s Day!

They may be estranged from one another, but both Princess Diana’s sons took a moment to honor her for UK’s Mother’s Day on Sunday!

Despite moving to California (after years of trying to make Britain work for he and his growing family), a source shared with ET that Prince Harry had flowers sent to his mother’s resting place at the Spencer family’s estate. So thoughtful! And proves that distance is no match for Queen Elizabeth II‘s grandson when it comes to supporting his loved ones, despite what the Royal family seemed to believe when he first took the plunge and moved away from home.

Older brother, Prince William, took a more public stance in showing his well-wishes for his late mother. The Duke of Cambridge shared on the Kensington Palace social media accounts handmade cards decorated by his three kiddos — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. In a nod to the struggles of life dictated by COVID-19, the Palace captioned the post:

“Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging. Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William. Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day ”

Charlotte’s card also made reference to how difficult a time of year it is for her father, writing:

“I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you.”

Awww. Even the littlest of the bunch joined in on the tradition by painting a heart and decorating the spare page with lots of farm animal stickers (last, below). And the first pic definitely competes against North West‘s painting for drawing of the year! LOLz.

Of course, this British holiday comes exactly a week after Harry dropped a bombshell on his family’s interpersonal relationships by revealing (almost) all in a shocking CBS interview with Oprah. Discussing racism within the Palace and from the UK press to feeling unsupported by his family (especially when Meghan Markle admitted to suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts), the interview has stirred up quite some drama for Buckingham Palace. Harry also couldn’t help but compare his current situation to that of his mother’s, sharing during the special:

“What I was seeing was history repeating itself, but perhaps more dangerous, because you add race in and you add social media in.”

He continued so there was no uncertainty whatsoever:

“And when I talk about history repeating itself, I’m talking about my mother.”

But the 36-year-old, who is the same age as Diana was when she tragically died, knows his mother wouldn’t be surprised by his decision to cut ties with the Royal family, sharing:

“I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad. But, ultimately, all she’d ever want is for us to be happy.”

While this is certainly a very complicated time for the brothers, it’s nice to see them both take a moment to honor Diana’s life (and pass on her legacy within their own families)! Perhaps sparking more connections like this will bring the two together one day in the future?

