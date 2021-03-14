Meghan Markle Demands To See Any Evidence Found In Buckingham Palace’s Bullying Investigation

Meghan Markle is not taking any chances, as she demands to know the details of the investigation into bullying claims made by members of the royal staff.

A senior Palace source told the Daily Mail that the Duchess of Sussex has “written to request the evidence” from Buckingham Palace’s investigation, including any documents, emails, or text messages relating to the complaint against her. The 39-year-old’s plea has reportedly been passed on to Prince Charles, whose “closest aides are now conducting a search of files,” per the outlet.

The investigation stemmed from a Times of London article earlier this month, which accused Markle of bullying royal aides during her time at Kensington Palace with Prince Harry. In it, the staff workers claimed she created a toxic workspace and forced two personal assistants out of the household.

Following the article’s release, Buckingham Palace announced a look into the claims against the former Suits actress, saying:

“We are clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times following claims made by former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

While the Palace initially set out to handle the inquiry internally, the royals have now decided to get some help from an independent law firm to conduct the investigation, according to The Sunday Times. The outlet also reported that the El Lay native has assembled her own legal team to help squash what a source called a “calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.”

Markle has since strongly denied the allegations. In a statement obtained by People earlier this month, a spokesperson for the rogue couple said:

“The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

The bullying claims also came after the star made some intense accusations during her and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. In it, Markle claimed she had been “silenced” by the institution and denied access to mental health treatment when she suffered from suicidal thoughts. The momma also spoke about how a family member raised some “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.” To which Queen Elizabeth later addressed in a statement to the public.

