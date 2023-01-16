Prince Harry 'Worries' One Of William's Kids Will 'End Up Like Me, The Spare'

Prince Harry is looking out for his niece and nephew.

In an interview with The Telegraph on Friday, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his brother Prince William’s children — and his fears one of them will end up a “spare” just like him! William, the heir to the throne, and his wife Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton share Prince George, 9, who is second-in-line, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. It’s the two youngest who Harry worries most about, he admitted:

“Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.”

Oof. You can feel how much tension there is between the brothers just based on that comment alone!

In some senses, Charlotte and Louis can’t avoid being so-called spares — George is set to take the throne first. Just like Harry, they will inevitably be the odd ones out. But when it comes to some of the darker elements of the role, Harry is trying to protect them. The Invictus Games founder has alleged several times since the release of his book Spare that he was “the shadow, the support, the Plan B” for William should anything happen to the Duke of Cambridge. He wrote in the memoir:

“I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy. I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced thereafter.”

Jeez. If that’s true, it’s terrible! No child should feel like they’re only around so their organs can be used if need be. Ick! Elsewhere in the tell-all, the Archewell founder even claimed that his father, King Charles III, told his mother, Princess Diana, after he was born:

“Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an Heir and a Spare–my work is done.”

While he thinks it was a “joke” and claims he “took no offense,” the nickname has obviously impacted the renegade royal, and now he’s afraid the same might happen to Charlotte or Louis! So sad!

The royal family has continued to keep quiet on this and all the other allegations made in the book and during Harry’s promo tour. That said, Kristina Kyriacou, who worked as the new monarch’s communications secretary for years, did clap back at claims Charles and Queen Consort Camilla planted stories about Harry and Meghan Markle in the media, telling Good Morning America last Tuesday:

“Never once did any member of the royal family brief a member of the media with a story or run into the communications team or call us by the phone and say, ‘I’d like you to brief this into the media.’ The notion is quite simply ridiculous.”

Still, the 38-year-old hasn’t backed down. Do U think he has a reason to worry about one of William’s kids becoming the “spare” like him?! Sound OFF (below)!

