Prince Harry Is Fighting With Netflix To Delay Docuseries Release Until After Christmas -- But Why?

Prince Harry is trying to get Netflix to see things his way.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly wants his docuseries shared several weeks after its release was initially planned. He’s hoping it will debut in early January, instead of mid-December right before Christmas — which is what the streaming giant wants. So says new reporting from The Sun, at least!

It’s not quite clear why Harry wants to delay the docuseries. The most obvious connection is to line up with his memoir, Spare. In the case of his memoirs, publishers previously agreed to postpone its release until January 10, 2023 to allow Meghan Markle‘s husband to consider whether to make some last minute edits. Initially, the streaming series was supposed to coincide with the book’s release, so now that the memoir has been pushed, it seems Harry hopes the series can adjust as well.

A source told the news outlet:

“Harry simply does not want it coming out before Christmas.”

OK…

As The Sun notes, Netflix apparently “initially resisted” the couple’s request to delay the series. That wasn’t a final decision, though. Now, it’s as yet unclear whether Harry will get his wish or not.

But there may be something else going on here, too. As the outlet notes, insiders have previously claimed both Meghan and Harry are seeking “extensive cuts” to their Netflix show prior to its debut. They are said to be “at odds” with the show’s producers over that demand. And now, according to the news org, the couple is “frantically” asking the streaming giant to postpone release. Maybe it’d be too much drama right before the holidays??

Details of the show itself have been kept more or less under wraps. Meghan has previously teased that the series is a “love story” and a “rom-com.” Besides that, nothing much more is known about the actual specifics.

Guess we’ll see in December! Er, January! Er, um, December? Who knows!

