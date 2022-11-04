Prince Harry Decided NOT To Change Memoir After Queen Died -- And Is Ready For Fallout, Says Meghan Markle's Friend!

Well, this is interesting! It turns out Prince Harry did NOT change anything about his memoir after Queen Elizabeth II’s death — even if it means he’s going to face more backlash from his family!

On Friday, Meghan Markle’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie took to his column for Yahoo to break down what fans can expect from the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir, Spare, as well as refute some of the controversy surrounding the shady title (which references the term “the heir and the spare,” AKA Prince William and him).

In the article, Omid claimed the “punchy” title was “made by Prince Harry early on in the process.” It was supposed to reflect how the dad of two is “finally owning the term after a lifetime of being called it.” Hmm. Tells you a lot about his intentions for the book! He promoted it by claiming he was going to be discussing the man he is today, and yet, it’s literally named after his nickname in the royal family! Seems to be a sign of what is to come…

The journalist went on to add that “no last-minute rewrites or edits” were made after the Queen’s September death, despite several reports saying so. That said, Her Majesty won’t be completely ignored. Harry will “acknowledge” his grandmother’s sad passing at the start of his book. While Spare will cover some heavy topics, like his mother Princess Diana‘s death, it will also be filled with the 38-year-old’s “trademark cheekiness” and his life story will be “surprisingly relatable.”

Scobie described the book as chronicling “the struggles of accepting oneself, sibling rivalry” — — “and falling in love with a person your family doesn’t accept.” Lots of opportunities to spill the tea! Interestingly, Meg’s friend doesn’t think Harry will be “trashing” his family, instead, he will be offering a “more sympathetic look at the realities of their near-impossible existence.”

While Harry didn’t edit out content like we’ve been hearing, he did ADD some juicy scoop to please his publisher Penguin Random House, a source for The Sun dished:

“The book has been back and forth between Harry and [ghost writer] J.R. Moehringer and the publishers a few times. They wanted more than [what] was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away. But there has been extra toing and froing that people don’t know about. This is because the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included. There is a real concern that that means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that even he might not even be that comfortable with.”

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams addressed Omid’s comments while speaking to DailyMail.com’s MailOnline on Friday. The insider blasted the insider (calling him Meghan and Harry’s “unofficial spokesman”) and argued Buckingham Palace‘s concerns over the memoir will “not be lessened” by the reporter’s remarks. And here’s why:

“It is not a question as to whether Harry has a right to release his memoir, it is whether it is helpful to the royal family which he is part of, and also, surely, whether it will benefit the Sussexes in their desire for a philanthropic image. Since they derive their work from being royals, shouldn’t they be supportive? If there has been no rewriting after the Queen’s death, perhaps there should have been.”

Richard went on to question the Archewell founder’s motivation to write the book (and publish it at this time), wondering:

“Why write a ‘raw’ and ‘unflinchingly honest’ memoir now, so early in his father’s reign, if not for commercial gain?”

It is believed Harry’s book contract came with a $20 million price tag, per the NYT, so he’s definitely in it for commercial gain! Giving him the benefit of the doubt, he did sign the deal a year before his father King Charles III took the throne, so it’s not like he set out to ruin the early stages of his reign. Still, it’s going to pull focus from the new monarch.

The royal expert also claimed Omid’s comments gave “no hint” that Harry’s book will provide “a positive side to the monarchy which dates back continuously, bar Cromwell’s Protectorate, over 1,000 years.” Another source told the outlet that the January 10, 2023 publication date will make for a complicated holiday season:

“Put it this way, it’s not going to make for a relaxing family Christmas.”

The royal family’s lawyers are said to be on standby for the memoir and are fearful it will be “critical of everyone and everything.” Among many things, they fear the former British military officer might reveal who the allegedly racist royal is, a bombshell revelation made in the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview. Also, the book’s title, which is “controversial” and “provocative” in royal circles, is “loaded” and “does not bode well,” according to the insider. Even Harry knows it!

In his Yahoo post, Omid noted the duke is aware there’s a “very real risk” of “very serious blowback from the institution and family.” Palace aides worry the memoir could cause “irrevocable damage” to both “reputations and relations.” Jeez. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Harry didn’t edit out anything following the Queen’s death?? It almost sounds like he didn’t get a choice.

