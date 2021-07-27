Prince Harry 'Friend' Says He's Worried About Losing Relevancy -- But Big Brother William Will Suffer 'Worst Of All' From Tell-All!

Could Prince Harry be making up the feud with his family to serve his public image?

That’s what one close friend is allegedly following news the Duke of Sussex is set to release an explosive memoir next year. Speaking to The Times on Sunday, the friend detailed Harry’s biggest fears and his motivations to appear a certain way in the media — and the accusations are bold!

For starters, the insider suggested the brotherly conflict all began over a girl: Kate Middleton. In their eyes, the 36-year-old quickly grew jealous when his big bro began spending all his time with his now-wife, making him feel like a third wheel. Now that he’s lost his place in the line of succession due to the next generation of royals, feelings were allegedly only hurt more. The insider claimed:

“Harry has always been in such a rush to make an ‘impact,’ because he thinks he has a limited shelf life before the public want to hear more from George and his siblings.”

But those hurt feelings have also turned to fear — as he supposedly worries about becoming like his very controversial uncle Prince Andrew! The confidant continued:

“He worries that after that, he’ll turn into his uncle.”

Wow. This isn’t too far off from what Harry has suggested in the past before he married Meghan Markle either. Speaking of Meghan, the friend had a lot to say on rumors Megxit might have been part of Harry’s the plan all along. In fact, the friend believes the the dad of two’s decision to leave the royal family with his wife, appear in the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, and pen a revealing memoir are all efforts to stay popular in the public eye!! They even insinuated that The Me You Can’t See star is jealous of his 8-year-old nephew George! Damn.

If all of this is true, then no wonder the royal family isn’t so happy with the Cali resident! But no one should be more frustrated than William, who another source believes will face the greatest impact from the memoir’s publication!

Speaking to The Express, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, insisted the “inappropriate things” the Archwell Productions founder might say in the book could have major, irreparable consequences for his 39-year-old sibling, elaborating:

“William is probably the one that will come out of this worst of all because there is a row between William and Harry and basically if Harry says things that are inappropriate about the monarchy, that is William’s future.”

Adding on to that, she noted:

“It’s not Harry’s future, he is out of it now, but it is William’s future.”

A very good point! Though there would likely still be repercussions for the philanthropist — depending on his hopes for rebuilding a connection with his fam in the future. While his father Prince Charles has remained silent ever since the infamous Oprah tell-all, Ingrid believes the memoir could be very “hurtful” toward him, especially if Princess Diana’s son decides to describe him as not “a great father.”

Whoa… The storm is only just beginning to brew. We’ll have to wait until 2022 to read Harry’s “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his upbringing, but another viewpoint of the Brit’s life is about to hit shelves.

On Monday, HarperCollins announced it would release a new version of its highly successful — though very controversial — biography Finding Freedom. Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book details the life of the Suits alum and her hubby, but will now include an updated epilogue to address the couple’s move to the US, deals with Netflix and Spotify, and all the latest dramas of recent months. The publisher furthered:

“[It will also detail] the continuous challenges the couple face regarding privacy and the British press (and) the heartbreak the couple felt over Prince Philip‘s death.”

Finding Freedom will be available for purchase on August 31, the date the Princess of Wales was killed in a 1997 car crash. Yeesh. Seems like an inappropriate day to market off of…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Just when we thought the estranged brothers might be working towards a more amicable relationship again, there’s more to fight about! Let us know if you’ll be buying a copy of either of these books (below).

